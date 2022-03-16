Landfill Gas Market to Soar in Growth; Factors such as Rising Energy Demands and Reducing Methane Emissions to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Pune, India, March 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The landfill gas market size reached USD 3.29 billion in 2020. The market value is expected to rise from USD 3.40 billion in 2021 to USD 5.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "Landfill Gas Market, 2021-2028." Factors such as rising awareness regarding the environment and integration of LFG toward energy generation and reducing methane emissions will increase the footprint of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, rising energy demand will further push the growth of the market.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 5.21 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 2.29 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Application and Regional Growth Drivers Brand Development & Collaborations to Bolster Market Growth Rising Environmental Concerns to Augment Market Growth Europe to Dominate Market due to Shifting Preference toward Renewable Energy Sources

COVID-19 Impact:

Lockdowns & Decreased Electricity Prices to Impact Market Negatively During Pandemic Era

The COVID-19 had a drastic impact on the landfill gas sector due to impositions of several lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population. The renewable industry faced several challenges for growing due to disruptions in supply chains and a faltering transport sector. Job losses were also experienced by the dominant players, which further led to a vacuum in the demand-supply chain. The power industry also experienced decreased electricity prices, which further downgraded the market toward negative growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Competitive Landscape:

Brand Development & Collaborations to Bolster Market Growth

The landfill gas sector is highly competitive with the dominant players striving for maximized revenue to maintain a competitive edge over their predecessors. Players are focused on launching novel products to increase their consumer base. Others are focused on employing strategic tactics such as mergers & acquisitions and collaboration to increase their product portfolio. For example, in July 2021, EQT Infrastructure announced to acquire Covanta Holding Corporation to expand its presence in the North America region.

Industry Development:

October 2021: Veolia Environmental SA started producing renewable electricity through biogas valorization on its three landfill sites. These units are expected to produce 12,400 KW of renewable electricity from biogas.

Report Coverage:

The market report contains qualitative and quantitative insights by providing a detailed aspect of the market size and growth rate for all possible aspects. Additionally, the report also encompasses a comprehensive analysis of various critical aspects of the market such as market dynamics, emerging trends, and competitive landscape. Also, the report contains individual segments, recent industry developments, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to pack all the required elements for navigating the market scape.

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Environmental Concerns to Augment Market Growth

Factors, such as rising environmental concerns and increasing harmful gases, in the surrounding will boost the landfill gas market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, increasing usage of vehicle fuel will increase the footprint of the market. Also, the upgrade of fuels into renewable natural gases will further push the boundaries of the market toward a new horizon.

However, essential levels of moisture during production lead to the survival of bacteria in the composition, hindering market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Application and Region are Studied

By application, the market can be divided into electricity generation, heating, combine heat & power, and others.

In terms of geography, the market can be categorized into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Regional Insights:

Europe to Dominate Market due to Shifting Preference toward Renewable Energy Sources

Europe will witness the largest landfill gas market share during the forecast period due to the region housing the world's largest LFG industry and increasing preference towards integrating renewable energy sources. Additionally, a highly developed manufacturing industry and integration of advanced waste management solutions will prove to be the breeding ground for highly fruitful growth.

Asia Pacific will occupy a substantial market share due to a significant presence of the LFG industry and increasing awareness regarding environmental well-being. Increasing investment towards R&D activities and utilization of landfill gas toward energy production will boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

