(AKBA) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel About Leading Akebia Therapeutics Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. ("Akebia" or the "Company") AKBA on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company's securities between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 13, 2022.



Akebia is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The Company's lead investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease ("CKD") in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent ("NDD") adult patients.

Akebia's Phase 3 clinical programs for vadadustat include, among others, the PRO2TECT program in NDD-CKD patients with anemia (the "PRO2TECT Program"). The PRO2TECT Program's primary safety endpoint was defined as non-inferiority of vadadustat versus darbepoetin alfa in time to the first occurrence of major adverse cardiovascular events ("MACE").

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented; (ii) as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO2TECT Program's clinical prospects; (iii) accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

