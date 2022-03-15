KnowBe4 to Host Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE, provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it will host an analyst day in Orlando on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.



Members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth overview of KnowBe4's strategy and business with presentations beginning at 2pm and ending at 5pm. A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the company's website at https://investors.knowbe4.com/. The webcast will be archived for one year.

Attendance is by invitation only as space for the event is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at https://investors.knowbe4.com/.

