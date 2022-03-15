KnowBe4 to Host Analyst Day on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KnowBe4, Inc. KNBE, provider of the leading security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, today announced it will host an analyst day in Orlando on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Members of the senior management team will provide an in-depth overview of KnowBe4's strategy and business with presentations beginning at 2pm and ending at 5pm. A live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the company's website at https://investors.knowbe4.com/. The webcast will be archived for one year.
Attendance is by invitation only as space for the event is limited. Analysts and institutional investors interested in attending are encouraged to contact Investor Relations at https://investors.knowbe4.com/.
About KnowBe4
KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 47,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist, Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud, and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.
Contact
Investor Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc.
Ken Talanian
ir@knowbe4.com
Public Relations Contact
KnowBe4, Inc
Kathy Wattman
pr@knowbe4.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.