Berkshire Grey Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

BEDFORD, Mass., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkshire Grey Inc. BGRY, a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain processes, announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss its financial results for the year and to provide a business update.
Berkshire Grey Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call
Date: Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
Dial-in: 1-855-639-2214 or 1-409-216-0598
Conference ID: 4180805
Live webcast (listen only): https://ir.berkshiregrey.com/news-events
The conference call available for replay on Berkshire Grey's investor relations website at ir.berkshiregrey.com or by calling 1-855-859-2056 or 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay ID number 4180805.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey BGRY helps customers radically change the essential way they do business by delivering game-changing technology that combines AI and robotics to automate fulfillment, supply chain, and logistics operations. Berkshire Grey solutions are a fundamental engine of change that transform pick, pack, move, store, organize, and sort operations to deliver competitive advantage for enterprises serving today's connected consumers. Berkshire Grey customers include Global 100 retailers and logistics service providers. To learn more about Berkshire Grey, please visit BerkshireGrey.com and follow Berkshire Grey on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Contacts:
Sara Buda
VP Investor Relations, Berkshire Grey
ir@berkshiregrey.com
