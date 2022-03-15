VOLT INFORMATION SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of VOLT and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. VOLT breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's acquisition by Vega Consulting, Inc.
On March 14, 2022, Volt announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by Vega in an all-cash transaction. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Volt stockholders will $6.00 in cash for each share of Volt common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2022.
Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Volt's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Volt's stockholders.
If you own shares of Volt and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at mergers@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.
About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
mergers@bespc.com
www.bespc.com
