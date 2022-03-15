Toll Brothers Announces New Homes Coming Soon to Weslyn Park in Sunbridge in St. Cloud

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

ST. CLOUD, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL, the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is building in Weslyn Park, a community of single-family homes now in development in Sunbridge. Weslyn Park is located near the intersection of Cyrils Drive and Narcoossee Road in Osceola County.

Toll Brothers homes in Weslyn Park will feature an array of home designs ranging from 2,485 to 4,042 square feet with a choice of Farmhouse, Coastal Craftsman, Coastal Cottage, and Transitional architectural styles. All homes will include well-designed kitchens, spacious living areas, primary bedroom suites, and smart home technology including keyless front entry locks, Wi-Fi thermostats, and Wi-Fi garage controls.

Residents will enjoy a selection of amenities within Weslyn Park including a community garden, playground, walking trails, gathering lawn, green spaces, and a future swimming pool. Major highways are easily accessible from Weslyn Park, offering homeowners convenient access to Downtown Orlando, area attractions, beaches, and Lake Nona.

"We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to Weslyn Park, a community that connects homeowners to each other and to nature with its ample green spaces and walking trails throughout," said Brock Fanning, Division President of Toll Brothers in Central Florida. "Weslyn Park will provide a unique opportunity for homeowners to live close to everything and yet still feel secluded in this ideal master-planned community."

For more information, call 877-431-0444, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World's Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine's 2022 survey of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

About Sunbridge

Sunbridge is the latest community from the creators of Lake Nona, Tavistock Development Company. At the forefront of the region's next wave of connective smart growth, the community encompasses more than 27,000 acres across both Orange and Osceola Counties in Central Florida between metro Orlando and the Space Coast. Built on the success of Lake Nona, Sunbridge carefully mixes residential, recreational, businesses and civic uses designed to create connections to nature. Sunbridge is preserving large stretches of Florida nature and giving people unprecedented access to oak forests, lakes, wetlands, and waterways. The community opened in 2020. For more information, visit SunbridgeFl.com.

