Wendy Andrews-Fine Named President of Aberdeen Advisors, Inc.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen Advisors, Inc. promotes Wendy Andrews-Fine to President.

Wendy, previously Vice President of Aberdeen Advisors, will take on the title of President. She will be responsible for co-managing the business alongside CEO Emery Ellinger while remaining actively engaged assisting clients to successfully sell their businesses.

In her position as Vice President, Wendy was instrumental in some of the Company's largest Mergers and Acquisitions deals, including Tradewinds Resort, Advanced Drying Systems, ImageFirst, Down to Earth, and others.

CEO Emery Ellinger commented on the promotion, stating, "This promotion is a recognition of the efforts Wendy has achieved. She is the heart and soul of our company and truly exemplifies the Aberdeen Team spirit."

Over the last decade, Wendy has earned the respect and credibility of Aberdeen's clients, strategic partners, and the Aberdeen Team.

"I am grateful to Emery and to the Aberdeen Team for the opportunity to serve as President of the firm," added Wendy. "It is a great privilege to help business owners transition to the next phase in their life journey and I am fortunate beyond measure to be able to do so alongside the elite professionals at Aberdeen."

About Aberdeen Advisors: Aberdeen Advisors is a boutique mergers and acquisitions firm focused on selling lower middle-market companies with annual revenues of $5 million to more than $100 million. Comprised of former business owners and CEOs who have purchased and sold companies, Aberdeen offers business owners firsthand knowledge of the process and an in-depth understanding of the intricacies involved in a sales transaction. Aberdeen Advisors, a generalist M&A firm, boasts industry expertise across many industries including business services (marketing, professional services, staffing), home services (HVAC, plumbing, electrical), healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, and technology.

About Wendy: Wendy Andrews-Fine successfully transitioned into the M&A industry after Aberdeen Advisors sold the $20 million business services firm where she served as Executive Vice President. A high-profile team member, she is actively involved in deals from initial engagement through closing.

Wendy leverages over 20 years of professional marketing and business management experience to guide Aberdeen's clients through the sales process. Committed to delivering a high-performance experience to each client, Wendy expertly matches ideal buyers with Aberdeen's clients and navigates through the extensive discovery and due diligence phases, adding immense value to the client's selling journey.

For additional information, please contact Emery Ellinger, CEO, Aberdeen Advisors, Inc., at emery@aberdeenadvisors.com or 727.639.4716.

