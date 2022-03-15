Richardson Electronics Receives Patent for an X-Ray Tube Insulator

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

LAFOX, Ill., March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richardson Electronics, Ltd. RELL, which is a global provider of engineered solutions for diagnostic imaging equipment, is pleased to announce the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 11,257,652 (the '652 Patent). The '652 Patent is a result of Richardson's innovative healthcare solutions for replacing X-ray tube components. Richardson's newly-patented solution provides a unique conductive coating to an X-ray tube insulator. The insulator is easier to manufacture, prevents component failure, and increases recyclability. The coating can be advantageously applied at a relatively low temperature that does not negatively impact sensitive portions of the insulator. The innovative solution also reduces waste, as the coating can be reapplied numerous times to the ceramic components. The '652 Patent is yet another confirmation of Richardson's desire for providing its customers with the latest technological advancements.



"We are thrilled to receive this patent from the U.S. Patent Office. Richardson Healthcare's engineering team develops solutions to help reduce the cost of healthcare. New solutions like the conductive coating not only reduce the cost of the tube, making it more affordable for hospitals but also allow us to recycle components which in turn reduces waste," said Wendy Diddell, Richardson Electronics' Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Richardson Healthcare plans to introduce this technology in its future CT tube manufacturing programs.

About Richardson Electronics, Ltd.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a leading global provider of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes and related consumables; power conversion and RF and microwave components; flat panel detector solutions and replacement parts for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions. We serve customers in the alternative energy, healthcare, aviation, broadcast, communications, industrial, marine, medical, military, scientific, and semiconductor markets. The Company's strategy is to provide specialized technical expertise and "engineered solutions" based on our core engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The Company provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair through its global infrastructure. More information is available at www.rell.com.

Richardson Electronics common stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker symbol RELL.

About Richardson Healthcare – A Division of Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics – Healthcare provides high-value diagnostic imaging replacement parts, tubes, equipment, and technical support to hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, medical institutions, independent service organizations and more. We have a focused product selection of diagnostic imaging components and systems, as well as robust in-house CT tube and related replacement parts manufacturing capabilities. In addition, we provide CT Service training, complete post-sale service and support, including installation support, maintenance, troubleshooting, calibration and conformance. For more information, visit us at www.rellhealthcare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain "forward-looking" statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements regarding the Company's business that are not historical facts represent "forward-looking" statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the "forward-looking" statements in this overview as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.