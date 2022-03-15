(NTRA) News: Why did Natera Stock Drop? Contact Johnson Fistel

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

SAN DIEGO, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) is investigating whether Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") NTRA, any of its executive officers, or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focus on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under the federal securities laws.



What if I purchased Natera common stock?



Click or paste the following web address into your browser to submit your losses: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/NateraInc2

Or for more information, contact Jim Baker at jimb@johnsonfistel.com or (619) 814-4471

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Natera's tests for DiGeorge syndrome. The report states, "The analysis showed that positive results on those tests are incorrect about 85 percent of the time."

Then, on January 14, 2022, the Campaign for Accountability ("CfA") filed a complaint letter with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), alleging that Natera misled investors by, among other things, failing to disclose the prevalence of false positives from four of the five disorders screened by Panorama. The Campaign for Accountability complaint letter also alleged that the Company issued false and misleading statements about the accuracy of Panorama. The CfA website also highlights that Natera's Chief Operating Officer sold approximately 10,800 shares of Natera stock valued at more than $800,000 in the weeks leading up to the publication, which may indicate he knew the story would hurt the Company's share price in potential violation of insider trading laws.

Then on March 9, 2022, Hindenburg Research released a short report claiming multiple allegations. Most notably, the report stated, "Natera's revenue growth has been fueled by deceptive sales and billing practices aimed at doctors, insurance companies and expectant mothers."

Then on March 14, 2022, a jury in Delaware District Court found that Natera, Inc. engaged in false advertising.

What if I have relevant nonpublic information? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding the company should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or jimb@johnsonfistel.com .

About Johnson Fistel, LLP. Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia.

