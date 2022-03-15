Proactive news headlines including Frontier Energy, Kopore Metals, Archer Materials and Horizon Minerals

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Sydney, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Frontier Energy Ltd FHE hit a new high on kicking off a renewable energy expansion and green hydrogen study at its Bristol Springs Solar (BSS) Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Kopore Metals Ltd KMT has inked a deal with Paladin Energy Ltd PDN to acquire historical mining information on the Agadez uranium play in Niger, West Africa. Click here
- Archer Materials Ltd (AXEARRXF continues to grow its team after launching a recruitment drive and bringing a leading quantum expert on board. Click here
- Horizon Minerals Ltd HRZ has received ‘excellent' gold and ‘encouraging' initial nickel assay results from a second phase of drilling at the Golden Ridge Project near Kalgoorlie-Boulder in the Western Australian Goldfields. Click here
- Critical Resources Ltd CRR has invested C$1 million in Canadian battery technology company, Volt Carbon Technologies Inc (VCT), which is focused on high-performance solid-state lithium-ion battery development and scalable air classification technologies for natural graphite beneficiation. Click here
- Technology Metals Australia Ltd TMT continues to progress the Murchison Technology Metals Project (MTMP) Integration Study, which is on schedule for delivery in mid-2022. Click here
- Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd SUV has started an executive and board transition with several key appointments to support the company's expansion plans. Click here
- Sovereign Metals Ltd SVMSVML has encountered the highest rutile grades to date in assay results from a 2021 drilling program at the flagship Kasiya-Nsaru Project in Malawi, increasing the drill-defined mineralised footprint by 28% to 165 square kilometres. Click here
- Magmatic Resources Ltd MAG welcomes a new managing director, Dr Adam McKinnon, who starts today in the role. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd G has reached the halfway mark with the construction of Abra Base Metals Mine, its flagship lead-silver project in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Click here
- Tietto Minerals Ltd TIE's construction work at its fully funded 3.35-million-ounce Abujar Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, remains on schedule and the company is on track to deliver first gold pour in the fourth quarter of 2022. Click here
- Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd INF has appointed Ramón Jiménez Serrano as CEO of the company's Spanish subsidiary Extremadura New Energies. Click here
- Musgrave Minerals Ltd (MGVMGVMF has received high-grade, near-surface gold intersections from explorational reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the new Mosaic Lode and extensional drilling at the Break of Day deposit within the flagship Cue Gold Project in the Murchison district of Western Australia. Click here
- PolarX Ltd PXX's recent "exceptional" drilling results from the Caribou Dome Project in Alaska have prompted the company to conduct a full review of its existing resource model, with a view to growing the high-grade copper inventory. Click here
- Medallion Metals Ltd MM continues to see further strong results from two key areas at Gem deposit, part of the Kundip Mining Centre (KMC), ahead of a global resource upgrade at Ravensthorpe Gold Project (RGP) in Western Australia. Click here
- Imugene Ltd (IMUIUGNF has entered a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its HER-Vaxx B-cell activating immunotherapy in combination with MSD's anti-PD-1 therapy, pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA®), in patients with HER-2 positive gastric cancer. Click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.