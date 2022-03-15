Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 15, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 600,000 of its common shares in the period from March 7, 2022 up to and including March 11, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.43 per share for a total consideration of € 16.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 7,883,430 common shares for a total consideration of € 221 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/
This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.
