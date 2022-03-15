Refined Petroleum Products Market: Sinopec Corp Secures Contract with a U.S. Venture for Integrating 4 Million Tons of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for 20 years: Fortune Business Insights™

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

Pune, India, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The refined petroleum products market size was USD 586.27 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 611.94 billion 2021 to USD 863.19 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.0% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report titled, "Refined Petroleum Products Market, 2021-2028." Transforming crude petroleum products into useful by-products, such as diesel fuel, gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, naphtha, and others, will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, growing investments for SPR and rising oil trade between emerging countries will increase the footprint of the market.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456

Companies Profiled in the Market Report:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sinopec Limited

Royal Dutch Shell

BP Plc

Chevron

Saudi Aramco

Marathon Petroleum Corporation

Total Energies

Valero Energy

Rosneft

Petrobras

China National Petroleum Corporation

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.0% 2028 Value Projection USD 863.19 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 586.27 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 190 Segments covered Product Type, Application, Fraction and Regional Growth Drivers Prominent Players to Focus on Rising Brand Value and Project Collaborations to Expand Market Value Rising Demand for Energy to Augment Growth Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Demand for Energy & Refined Crude Oil Products





COVID-19 Impact:

Disruptions in Supply Chains & Fluctuations in International Crude Oil Prices to Indicate Market Decline

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors across the globe. The pandemic caused severe economic backlashes to the market due to faltering crude prices and disruptions in the global supply chain. Constant lockdowns and restrictions on the movement of the general population forced dominant players operating in the market to function at less than the optimal workforce. A gradual decline has been observed at refineries in terms of onshore and offshore activities.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456

Report Coverage:

The market report of refined petroleum products consists of a detailed analysis of the market along with providing critical aspects by evaluating leading companies, product types, and leading applications of the products. Additionally, the study provides insights into the ongoing market trends and highlights various aspects of future developments in the market. The study also tends to provide factors that will affect the market simultaneously during the forecast period to provide a comprehensive read for our consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent Players to Focus on Rising Brand Value and Project Collaborations to Expand Market Value

Dominant market players in the market, such as Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil Corporation, occupy a majority of the market share. These players primarily operate in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and are constantly operating for integrating maximum revenue. For example, in October 2021, Worley secured a contract for allowing low-value refinery residue into higher-value products, including jet fuel, gasoline, ultra-low sulfur diesel, and others. Under the contract, Worley will offer front-end engineering design (FEED), early front-end engineering design (pre-FEED), and project management services.

Industry Development:

November 2021: Sinopec Corp. secured a contract with U.S.-based Venture Global LNG for buying 4 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for a period of 20 years. Under the phase one of the agreement, the organization will increase energy imports, including crude oil, refined products, LNG, and coal by USD 52.4 billion over two years.

Quick Buy Refined Petroleum Products Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106456

Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Demand for Energy to Augment Growth

Factors such as increasing population and rapid urbanization will lead to an increasing demand for energy, thereby driving the refined petroleum products market growth during the forecast period. Also, rising utilization of refined petroleum products such as diesel, gasoline, aviation fuel, kerosene, and others will fuel the growth of the market. Additionally, expanding automotive and aviation sectors along with rising demand for diesel, petrol, lubricants, and others will increase the footprint of the market.

However, growing adoption of renewable energy sources will limit the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

Product Type, Application, Fraction, and Region are studied for the Market

By product type, the market is divided into gasoline, diesel, fuel oils, kerosene, and others.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented across fuel, chemical, and others.

With respect to fraction, the market is fragmented into light distillates, middle distillates, and heavy oils.

In terms of geography, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share due to Rising Demand for Energy & Refined Crude Oil Products

Asia Pacific will witness the largest refined petroleum products market share during the forecast period, owing to rising demand from emerging China and India along with improving run rates of refineries. Additionally, increasing presence of dominant players in the region and growing oil & gas exploration activities will boost the market growth.

Europe will contribute a significant market share due to rising production capacities from prominent players and increasing dependency on oil imports. Rising efforts by prominent players for increasing organic and inorganic expansions will proliferate the footprint of the market.

Major Table of content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Industry SWOT Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19 Impact of COVID-19 on the Refined Petroleum Products Market Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19 Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Refined Petroleum Products Market Analysis (USD Billion), Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Diesel Gasoline Fuel Oils Kerosene Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Fuel



Automobile Power Generation



Chemical Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Fraction Light Distillates Middle Distillates Heavy Oils Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



TOC Continued…!

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/refined-petroleum-products-market-106456

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Bioenergy Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Solid Biomass, Liquid Biofuel, Biogas, and Others), By Feedstock (Agricultural Waste, Wood and Woody Biomass, Solid Waste and Others), By Application (Power Generation, Heat Generation, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Gas to Liquid (GTL) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis and Methanol Synthesis), By Application (Gasoline, Lubricants, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Portable Power Station Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Off-grid Power, Emergency/Back-up, and Others), By Power Source (Hybrid Power Source and Single Power Source), By Capacity (Less than 500 Wh, 500 Wh to 1,499 Wh, and 1,500 Wh and Above), and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

Industrial Waste Management Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Waste Type (Construction & Demolition Waste, Manufacturing Waste, Chemical Waste, Mining Waste, Oil & Gas Waste, Agriculture Waste, Nuclear Waste, and Others), By Service (Landfill, Recycling, and Incineration) and Regional Forecasts, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd. 9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd