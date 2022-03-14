Genocea to Present at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, today announced that Chip Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on Thursday, March 17th at 8:40 A.M. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the "Events and Presentations" tab of the investor relations section of the Genocea website at https://ir.genocea.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 90 days following the presentation.

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.

Genocea's mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS™ platform can comprehensively profile each patient's T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient's tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens™, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-011, our investigational adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells. We continue to monitor patients in our phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-009, our investigational neoantigen vaccine. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

617-430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com