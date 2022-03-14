Celestica to Hold a Virtual Investor Meeting on March 24

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
TORONTO, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. CLSCLS, a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, today announced it will hold a virtual investor meeting on March 24 from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm ET. During the meeting, Celestica's management will discuss their multi-year transformation and highlight our strategies for continued growth. Additionally, leadership will provide an in depth discussion regarding their Hardware Platform Solutions business.
To participate in the conference call in listen-only mode, please dial (conference ID – 9060024)
- Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 440-2145
- Participant Toll Dial-In Number: (438) 803-0540
To ensure your participation, please call in approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. Analysts will have the opportunity for a Q&A with speakers following the formal remarks.
A webcast is also available at:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=B6269195-9AC6-4B88-B931-506EA3265540
A recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call for 12 months. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.
About Celestica
Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in aerospace and defense, communications, enterprise, HealthTech, industrial, capital equipment, and energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.
For more information, visit www.celestica.com.
Our securities filings can also be accessed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.
Contacts:
|Celestica Global Communications
(416) 448-2200
media@celestica.com
|Celestica Investor Relations
(416) 448-2211
clsir@celestica.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.