Solid Power, Inc. Announces Timing of Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power, Inc. SLDP, an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state battery cells for electric vehicles, today announced that it will release its full year 2021 financial results after market close on March 22, 2022, to be followed by a conference call at 3:00 p.m. MT (5:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.
Interested investors and other parties can listen to a webcast of the live conference call through Solid Power's Investor Relations website at ir.solidpowerbattery.com.
The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1-877-407-0792 (domestic) or +1-201-689-8263 (international).
A recording of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the completion of the call at ir.solidpowerbattery.com or by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or +1-412-317-6671 (international). The pin number for the replay is 13727743. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 5, 2022.
About Solid Power
Solid Power is an industry-leading developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power replaces the flammable liquid electrolyte in a conventional lithium-ion battery with a proprietary sulfide-based solid electrolyte. As a result, Solid Power's all-solid-state battery cells are expected to be safer and more stable across a broad temperature range, provide an increase in energy density compared to the best available rechargeable battery cells, enable less expensive, more energy-dense battery pack designs and be compatible with traditional lithium-ion manufacturing processes. For more information, visit http://www.solidpowerbattery.com/.
Solid Power Contact Information
For Investors:
Kevin Paprzycki
Chief Financial Officer
1 (800) 799-7380
investors@solidpowerbattery.com
For Media:
Will McKenna
Marketing Communications Director
(720) 598-2877
press@solidpowerbattery.com
Website: www.solidpowerbattery.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SolidPowerInc
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/solid-power
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.