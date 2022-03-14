Viridian Therapeutics to Participate in 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on March 15

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
WALTHAM, Mass., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN, a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases underserved by current therapies, today announced that Jonathan Violin, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Viridian, will participate in a fireside chat at the 32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference on March 15, 2022.
|32nd Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference
|Format:
|Fireside Chat
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 15, 2022
|Time:
|10:40 a.m. ET
|Webcast Link
The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chat can be accessed under "Events" in the Investors section of the Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. website.
About Viridian Therapeutics
Viridian Therapeutics is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases but underserved by today's therapies. Viridian's most advanced program, VRDN-001, is a differentiated monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), a clinically and commercially validated target for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED). Viridian's second product candidate, VRDN-002, is a distinct anti-IGF-1R antibody that incorporates half-life extension technology and is designed to support administration as a convenient, low-volume, subcutaneous injection. TED is a debilitating autoimmune disease that causes inflammation and fibrosis within the orbit of the eye which can cause double vision, pain, and potential blindness. Patients with severe disease often require multiple remedial surgeries to the orbit, eye muscles and eyelids. Viridian is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Investor and Media Contact:
John Jordan
Viridian Therapeutics
Vice President, Investor Relations
& Corporate Communications
617-272-4691
IR@viridiantherapeutics.com
