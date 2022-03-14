STRATA Skin Sciences Names John Bagdasarian as Vice President of Professional Relations

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

HORSHAM, Pa., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. SSKN, a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced that John Bagdasarian has joined the company as Vice President of Professional Relations.



In this newly created position, Mr. Bagdasarian will be responsible for establishing STRATA's relationships with key advocacy groups focused on dermatology and skin disease. He will also spearhead the Company's presence at dermatological meetings, build relationships with key opinion leaders and establish STRATA's first Advisory Committee.

"We are delighted to welcome John to the STRATA team," said Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA. "He brings deep sector experience and an extensive network of industry relationships, further expanding the formidable team built by STRATA over the past year. Moreover, we are confident that John's past success in creating strong professional relations programs in life sciences will add significant value to our sales and marketing initiatives."

Mr. Bagdasarian has over 20 years of healthcare sales and professional relations experience. Prior to joining STRATA, he was the senior director of professional relations at Incyte Corporation where he effectively strengthened the company's corporate position and brand awareness among KOL and constituency groups. Throughout his career, Mr. Bagdasarian has executed numerous professional relations strategies for both private and publicly traded companies; including EPI Health, Inc, Alcaris Therapeutics, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Graceway Pharmaceuticals and 3M Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Bagdasarian holds a B.S. degree in Business Administration, with a concentration in Financial Management, from State University of New York at Brockport.

"I am thrilled to join one of the most innovative companies in dermatology," said Mr. Bagdasarian. "I look forward to collaborating with the team to accelerate STRATA's growth and achieve more awareness among leaders in the broader dermatology and medical device spaces."

American Academy of Dermatology

STRATA Skin Sciences will be participating in the upcoming Annual American Academy of Dermatology Meeting on March 25th – 29th in Boston, Massachusetts, including a reception on Friday evening. Contact Keith Simeone, VP Sales (ksimeone@strataskin.com) for further information.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company in dermatology dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of dermatologic conditions. Its products include the XTRAC®, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and TheraClear treatment system utilized in the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, acne and various other skin conditions.

The Company's proprietary XTRAC, XTRAC Momentum™ 1.0 and recently acquired Pharos excimer lasers deliver a highly targeted therapeutic beam of UVB light to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma, diseases which impact over 31 million patients in the United States alone. The technology is covered by multiple patents. Additionally, STRATA's recently acquired assets related to Theravant Corporation's TheraClear system allows the company the expand into the U.S. acne care market.

STRATA's unique business model in the U.S. leverages targeted Direct to Consumer (DTC) advertising to generate awareness and utilizes its in-house call center and insurance advocacy teams to increase volume for the Company's partner dermatology clinics.

Investor Contact

Jack Droogan

(203) 585-4140

ir@strataskin.com