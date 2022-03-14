ATN to Present at Sidoti Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on March 24, 2022

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
BEVERLY, Mass., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. ATNI, a leading provider of digital infrastructure and communications services, announced today that Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer, and Justin Benincasa, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Sidoti & Company, LLC Spring 2022 Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Management will concurrently host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.
Presentation details are as follows.
Date: Thursday, March 24, 2022
Time: 9:15-9:45 a.m. ET
To view the webcast, please visit the Events & Presentation page of the ATN investor relations website via the following link: https://ir.atni.com/events-and-presentations. An on-demand replay of the presentation will be available in the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About ATN
ATN International, Inc. ATNI, headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, is a provider of digital infrastructure and communications services in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a focus on rural and remote markets with a growing demand for infrastructure investments. The Company's operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential, business and government customers, including a range of high-speed Internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, and video and voice services; and (ii) carrier and enterprise communications services, such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, and communications tower facilities. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.
Contact:
Justin D. Benincasa
Chief Financial Officer
ATN International, Inc.
978-619-1300
Polly Pearson
Investor Relations
ATNI@investorrelations.com
