Proactive news headlines including Imperial Helium, Nevada Silver, Montero Mining and Exploration, Electra Battery Materials, Champion Gaming Group

New York, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Imperial Helium gets positive feedback from Eight Capital and Auctus Advisors after encouraging test flow results from its IHC-Steveville-3 well
- Nevada Silver is developing promising silver and manganese projects in the US
- Murchison Minerals is focused on becoming a battery metals provider in Canada for buyers looking for responsibly-sourced raw materials
- Montero Mining and Exploration adds exploration concessions to consolidate Avispa property holdings in Chile
- NioCorp reports significant advancements in processing critical minerals in Nebraska
- FPX Nickel releases results of 2021 Baptiste infill drilling program; reports third-highest grading interval ever intersected at deposit
- Vanstar Mining strikes definitive option deal with IAMGOLD on Bousquet-Odyno property in Quebec
- Electra Battery Materials extends cobalt and copper mineralization at Iron Creek project in Idaho
- ESE Entertainment says it has been selected as Gold Winner in the 2022 Muse Creative Awards
- Golden Shield Resources unveils new drill results confirming continuous mineralization at Mazoa Hill on the Marudi Mountain project
- Platinex appoints Sam Kiri as director and chair of audit committee
- Champion Gaming Group hires Long Lost Friends to explore metaverse and NFT opportunities
- Arrow Exploration prepares to drill well RCE-2 at the Rio Cravo Este Field in Colombia
- Helix BioPharma closes a private placement financing for gross proceeds of $1,001,000 from the issuance of 3,850,000 common shares
- Numinus Wellness says its research lab receives new biosecurity license for expansion
- TraceSafe partners with Sixth Wave for agriculture safety and virus detection technology
- GameSquare Esports says its Complexity Gaming subsidiary extends partnership with Miller Lite to develop merchandise
- Clean Air Metals underscores commitment to Thunder Bay North Project with new executive appointments
- GreenBank Capital exits investments in three non-core portfolio companies
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.