XpresSpa Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on March 15

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), a health and wellness company, today announced that it will provide report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, after the market close. The announcement will be followed by a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The Company encourages investors and interested parties to listen via webcast as there is a limited capacity to access the conference call by dialing 1-201-689-8263.

The live and later archived webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. XSPA is a leading global health and wellness holding company operating three distinct brands: XpresCheck®, XpresSpa®, Treat™. XpresCheck is a leading on-site airport provider of COVID-19 screening and testing with 15 locations in 12 domestic airports. XpresSpa is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 21 airports globally. Treat is a travel health and wellness brand that is providing on-demand access to healthcare through technology and personalized services. The Company also recently acquired HyperPointe, a leading digital healthcare and data analytics relationship marketing agency servicing the global healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

