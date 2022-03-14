The Future of Modular Blockchains

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Mondays San Juan is the hottest community-based weekly meetup in Puerto Rico with panelists from all over the crypto world. On Monday, March 14th 2022, Crypto Mondays San Juan is excited to announce that Nick White, COO of Celestia, will be joining on our panel to discuss modular blockchains as the future of blockchain infrastructure.
Nick White holds both a Bachelor of Science (BS) degree and a Master of Science (MS) degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University. He used to serve as Senior AI Specialist at Zeroth.ai and Co-founder of Harmony Protocol. Currently Nick White is the COO of Celestia, which is a paradigm shift in blockchain architecture that acts as a universal consensus network upon which anyone can deploy their own blockchain. At Celestia, Nick White has also become DeSyn Protocol Advisor where he will assist to connect with more projects in the blockchain industry. DeSyn Protocol is a DeFi Protocol that allows users to create and trade pools-based assets such as ETFs, levered assets, and more via smart contract.
Please join us at the El San Juan Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico for this unique weekly networking event. This is an opportunity you don't want to miss. Visit our website at https://www.cryptomondays.org/sanjuan and register today!
Isaac Rivera Crypto Mondays San Juan (954) 610-7079
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who've quit trading need to brace themselves for what's coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there's one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.