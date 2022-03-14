VOLT Alert: Monsey Firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP Investigating Sale of Volt Information Sciences to Vega Consulting

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
MONSEY, N.Y., March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Wohl & Fruchter LLP is investigating whether the directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. VOLT ("Volt") acted in the best interests of Volt shareholders in approving the sale of Volt to Vega Consulting, Inc. ("Vega"), an affiliate of ACS Solutions ("ACS"), for $6.00 per share in cash in a tender offer.
If you remain a Volt shareholder and have questions about your legal rights, you may contact our firm at the following link to discuss your options at no charge:
https://wohlfruchter.com/cases/volt-information-sciences/
Alternatively, you may contact us by phone at 866-833-6245, or via email at alerts@wohlfruchter.com.
Why is there an investigation?
On March 14, 2022, Volt announced an agreement for Vega to purchase all of the outstanding shares of Volt for $6.00 per share in cash in a tender offer. The agreement has been approved by the Volt board.
Our investigation concerns whether Volt's board acted in the best interests of Volt shareholders in approving the sale to Vega, including whether the acquisition price adequately compensates Volt shareholders, and whether all material information regarding the transaction has been fully disclosed.
In particular, according to a discounted cash flow analysis by the Simply Wall Street research firm, Volt's fair value may be as high as $22.69 per share.
About Wohl & Fruchter
Wohl & Fruchter LLP, with offices in New York City and Monsey, has for over a decade been representing investors in litigation arising from fraud and other corporate misconduct, and recovered hundreds of millions of dollars in damages for investors. Please visit our website, www.wohlfruchter.com, to learn more about our Firm, or contact one of our partners.
Contact:
Wohl & Fruchter LLP
Joshua E. Fruchter
Toll Free 866.833.6245
alerts@wohlfruchter.com
www.wohlfruchter.com
