OncoTEX Issued New U.S. Patent for Ovarian Cancer-Fighting Drug OxaliTEX

AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OncoTEX Inc., an oncology company developing first-in-class cancer pharmaceuticals that are tumor localizing, exhibit low side effects, target both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumors, and are MRI-detectable; today announced its novel cancer-fighting drug candidate, OxaliTEX, has been issued a new U.S. patent.



The new patent is a continuation of the oncology company's 2019 issuance and will broaden OxaliTEX's claims in the U.S. and strengthen its intellectual property portfolio. The OxaliTEX Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application was first published in 2015 and has since been granted patent protection in the U.S., Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Israel.

OncoTEX is developing TEX Core, a world-first oncology drug platform designed to create innovative therapies capable of overcoming multiple limitations often associated with current cancer therapeutics, including the predominant platinum-based resistance.

OxaliTEX is the first clinical candidate developed from the TEX Core platform for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. TEX Core is designed to target tumor cells by overcoming challenges associated with the current platinum-based standards-of-care (SOC).

More than 300,000 women globally are diagnosed with ovarian cancer each year, making ovarian cancer one of the leading causes of cancer-related death in women. This is because ovarian cancer is rarely symptomatic in its early stages and often untreatable by the time of detection.

OxaliTEX overcomes platinum resistance and is tumor localizing, well-tolerated, and MRI-detectable to allow clinicians and patients to easily monitor tumor regression. The OncoTEX pipeline consists of several drug candidates at different stages of development for the treatment of multiple cancer indications.

"In terms of thoroughly understanding the science and subtle nuances of OxaliTEX, nobody knows it better than us," OncoTEX CEO, Dr. Jonathan Arambula said.

"We have the team that brought OxaliTEX to life, therefore OncoTEX is in the best position to manage this compound. This new patent affords us more protections in the U.S., thus ensuring we can develop OxaliTEX in the best way possible for patients and healthcare providers."

About OncoTEX Inc.

OncoTEX Inc. is an oncology company developing the next class of cancer therapeutics. OncoTEX owns TEX Core, a novel oncology drug platform that enables the development of pharmaceuticals that are tumor localizing, exhibit low side effects, target both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant solid tumors, and are MRI-detectable. For more information visit oncotexinc.com

