Empire Media Group, Inc. Sources Nordot's Technology to Elevate Its Digital Content Syndication Strategy

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nordot USA, Inc., a leading provider of content syndication, sourcing, delivery, and monetization solutions for publishers across the globe, today announced that it has become an official syndication provider for Empire Media Group (EMG), a media giant that owns and operates more than a dozen brands including RadarOnline.com and OKmagazine.com. With Nordot, EMG can add a number of websites and licensees across the globe that seek greater news selections in the entertainment category, creating a lift to their syndication/licensing revenue with almost no effort.



Through the collaboration with Nordot, EMG's content, from popular brands such as Radar Online, OK! Magazine, and Knewz, is distributed to multiple publishers that currently plug into the Nordot platform to source content. Nordot's extensive and customizable distribution network gives a significant boost to EMG, by enabling instantaneous syndication along with monetization that leverages EMG's own ad demand, increasing inventory beyond their own properties. Syndication has historically been driven by fixed fees, but Nordot offers a revolutionary option for publishers that want to retain control of monetization even through an ad-based model.

EMG's suite of brands makes it one of the world's largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with global market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles.

"Nordot enables us to access distribution channels rapidly and efficiently," said Melissa Cronin, President and Chief Operating Officer of EMG. "In this partnership, we have an unmatched resource for expanding content reach with associated ad revenue, and we see this model as integral to the future of media operation."

Nordot's clients include major news brands such as Reuters, AFP, TheStreet, Sports Illustrated, and others, that deploy a diverse line of Nordot-developed products.



"Nordot is a catalyst for EMG's syndication of well-known entertainment and celebrity news; we enable their content and monetization to reach and perform beyond their media properties, basically opening up their inventory to a limitless horizon," said Aya Uryu, Chief Operating Officer of Nordot USA. "The incentives are truly aligned for both companies; we enable EMG to deliver more content and ads at scale, and they are proving our model is an excellent option for publishers as we continue to grow in the U.S. market."

About Empire Media Group

Empire Media Group, Inc. (EMG) is the new media landscape, where bold and authoritative content meets innovative delivery for passionate audiences. An award-winning, global, and next-generation multi-platform media company, EMG encompasses a powerful portfolio of assets that serve highly engaged audiences through a rich assemblage of content delivery mechanisms: from magazines, live events, and digital media, to video, television, audio, book publishing, and more. EMG's suite of 12 vaunted brands makes it one of the world's largest and most diversified modern media conglomerates, with market share across entertainment, fashion and beauty, luxury, travel, and specialist consumer titles. At EMG, we do not just serve readers; we serve users. Divisions of EMG include television and movie production company Mystify Studios, podcast studio Audology, literary publisher Harland & Wolff Publishing, marketing firm Elevate Strategic, EMG Ventures, and the non-profit foundation, the Institute for Healthy Media Minds, which is focused on creating a positive culture of mental health across the journalism, media, and public relations industries. With these six distinct business units united under a mandate of preeminence in content quality and innovation, EMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future — broadening the reach of storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, programming, e-commerce, immersive events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions, and beyond.

About Nordot

Nordot is a leading provider of content syndication, sourcing, delivery, recirculation, and monetization solutions for global publishers. The company's delivery technology and open approach create a platform that helps publishers earn more revenue and increase their distribution of content globally. Nordot's network includes more than 2,000 publishers in more than 71 countries and includes leading news organizations such as Reuters, dpa, AFP, and others. Nordot serves both publishers trying to maximize the value of their existing content and publishers who are looking for additional content and monetization at the same time. With offices in New York and Tokyo, Nordot is a fully remote and truly global team on a mission to create better solutions for publishers in the digital age. For more information, please visit https://www.nordot.io/