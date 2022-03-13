WTW announces withdrawal from Russia

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!
ARLINGTON, Va., March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW, a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced it will withdraw from all of its businesses in Russia.
Carl Hess, WTW's CEO, said, "We continue to be dismayed by the crisis in Ukraine. WTW remains steadfast in our support for all our colleagues and their families in the region who have been affected. We wholeheartedly wish for a peaceful solution. WTW intends to transfer ownership of our Russian businesses to local management who will operate independently in the Russian market. While we strongly believe this is the right decision, it was not made in haste nor without consideration for our dedicated Russian colleagues."
[WATCH NOW] Chris Capre, former hedge fund trader, teaches you how to trade options like a pro in even the most volatile markets. Click Here to Watch on YouTube!
About WTW
At WTW WTW, we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximize performance.
Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.
Learn more at wtwco.com.
Media contact
Miles Russell: +44 (0) 7903262118
Miles.russell@willistowerswatson.com
This Terrifying Pattern is now predicting a full-fledged "recession"
History shows that every 50% rise in crude oil has led to a recession. Right now oil is almost 100% up with the threat of an all-out Russian nuclear attack… That is why even people who’ve quit trading need to brace themselves for what’s coming because the worst may have just begun. Right now there’s one SOLUTION that hundreds and thousands of traders are using to hedge their wealth and even win in this mayhem. This is open for a short while as its trades will expire soon. Click Here to See All the Details!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this options trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.