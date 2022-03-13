The Nation's Longest-Running Beauty Show is Back in NYC

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NEW YORK, March 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex's International Beauty Show New York (IBS New York) returns to the Javits Center March 13‐15, 2022. The nation's longest-running professionals-only beauty show is expected to draw thousands of industry members who are looking to reengage with the community and rejuvenate their businesses.



IBS New York 2022 will feature hundreds of high-profile exhibitors and vendors, including: Agadir, Amika, Andis, Blackpants, Brazilian Blowout, CHI by Farouk, Daisy Nail, DNA Hair Tools, Gelish and Morgan Taylor, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Johnny B Haircare, Kanar, LeChat Nails, Olaplex, Pibbs, Truss, Turbo Power and many more! For the full list, click here.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

Professionals will have the opportunity to walk through tons of exhibits and learn unique techniques through invaluable in‐booth demonstrations by some of the top artists in the industry. The Main Stage features exciting performances by some of the biggest names in the industry showcasing their incredible artistry and expertise.

The legendary IBS New York Main Stage will feature elite artists sharing demonstrations and tips to boost professionals' careers and bottom line. Industry heavy-hitters, Nubia Rëzo from Rëzo, Mickey Colon and Asil from Truss, Sean Casey from Andis and Keya Neal from Kolour Kulture will appear on the stage, demonstrating the latest trends. Sue Phillips from Scenterprises and Lauren Weinberg from Square will also host special presentations giving attendees insight into building their business, despite the challenges of the past two years.



As always, attendees will have the opportunity to shop for products for their salons at professionals‐only pricing and to network with industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to bring IBS NY back to the Javits Center. Our industry is such a tight-knit community," said Liz Hitchcock, event director for IBS and IECSC. "We've missed being together and experiencing the connection that can only take place at an in-person event."

Attendees can participate in over eighty classes covering trendsetting techniques and education in key categories including hair, nails, brows, men's grooming, business, marketing, and more. Sessions feature profit‐boosting tips and from experts including Amy Carter, Steve Gomez and Shauna Wright. Nail guru Jamie Schrabeck teaches nail techs how to get ahead and stay ahead with her best practices and Malynda Vigliotti shares how to build a booming brow business. For the current schedule, click here.

Hands-On Workshops are also available for an additional fee and cover a wide range of subjects from Microblading Nano & Reverse Strokes for Perfect Brows taught by Quyen Nguyen of Evalash to American Fades - A Variety of Fading Techniques taught by Wanza Poole & Craig McLaurin from Iconic Barber to The Ultimate Marketing & Branding Workshop lead by Angelique Velez, founder of Breakups to Makeup. Plus, celebrity colorist and Balay Lama™, Candy Shaw, will share her top secrets in Painting Balayage 2.0 and reveal how the power of the paintbrush can change your career forever. See the full list of offerings here.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccinations is no longer required for in-person attendees at the Javits Center; masks are at the individual's discretion.

All IBS NY attendees are welcome to visit IECSC NY, the industry's largest spa show, which is a co-located event. IECSC NY features an additional 200+ exhibitors and over 60 sessions in wellness and skincare.

In addition, IBS NY is honored to share the announcement of a scholarship available to members of the local NY community. The Christine Cordey Salon Scholarship will provide a one-time $5,000 scholarship for an Orange, Rockland or Westchester, NY student entering or currently enrolled in a cosmetology program. Candidates must exhibit a strong, dedicated work ethic, a passionate, positive attitude, and pledge to one day "pay it forward." The scholarship is held and given out by the Rockland Community Foundation. This year's completed applications are due by May 1, 2022, and the scholarship will be awarded June 2022.

2022 IBS NY SHOW FACTS

WHEN: Sunday, March 13 & Monday, March 14: 9:30 am - 5:00 pm

Tuesday, March 15: 9:30 am - 4:00 pm WHERE: Javits Center, 429 11th Ave, New York, NY TICKETS: Beauty professionals can register to attend at ibsnewyork.com INFO: For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com or visit @ibs_shows on Instagram and @IBSShows on Facebook #IBSNY

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for beauty professionals are available at IBS Las Vegas, taking place June 25‐27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit IBSlasvegas.com for more information.

About IBS New York

Produced by Questex and presented by American Salon, IBS New York is the longest running professional beauty event in the country. IBS New York is for professionals only and reaches a wide cross‐section of participants including salon owners and managers, hair stylists, hair colorists, makeup artists, nail technicians, beauty and hair product manufacturers and distributors. Connecting serious beauty professionals with the best in the industry, the Show brings hundreds of top beauty brands together under one roof for free educational classes by industry legends, workshops, exclusive show-floor discounts and barbershop competitions. For more information, visit ibsnewyork.com

About QUESTEX

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

Contact: Amanda Brokaw

Email: amanda@brokawpr.com

Phone: 917.238.0204