Global Care Capital Announces Closing of Initial Tranche Pursuant to Investor Agreement

[TODAY ONLY] For only $7, get 2 bear market beating options trade straight to your inbox and SMS every month! Click Here Now to Get Started!

NOT FOR RELEASE TO US WIRE SERVICES OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Care Capital Inc. (CSE: HLTH, FRANKFURT: L6V2) (the "Company" or "Global Care") a global investment company which engages in early stage investment opportunities in private and public companies, is pleased to announce the initial closing under the convertible securities purchase agreement, the details of which are described in the Company's release of February 25, 2022 and the issuance of an unsecured zero-coupon convertible securities with a principal amount of US$744,000 for a purchase price of US$600,000 and 6,339,872 shares in satisfaction of a fee payable to the investor at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share.

[Click Here] Best Stocks to Buy Right Now.

All the securities issued under the initial closing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day ending on July 11, 2022 in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The proceeds from the issuance of the convertible securities will be used to fund the Company's investment activities and for general working capital.

About Global Care

Global Care Capital is a global investment company which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. The Company engages in new, early-stage investment opportunities in previously underdeveloped assets and obtaining positions in early-stage investment opportunities that adequately reflect the risk profile.

GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC.:

Company Contact:

Mr. Hugh Maddin, Interim CEO

604-687-2038

info@globalcarecapital.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "would", "project", "should", "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this News Release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.