ArcelorMittal announces the publication of its 2021 annual report

11 March 2022, 23.55 CET
ArcelorMittal has published its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2021. The report has been filed with the electronic database of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu) and is available at http://corporate.arcelormittal.com > Financial reports.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal is the world's leading steel and mining company, with a presence in 60 countries and primary steelmaking facilities in 17 countries. In 2021, ArcelorMittal had revenues of $76.6 billion and crude steel production of 69.1 million metric tonnes, while iron ore production reached 50.9 million metric tonnes.
Our goal is to help build a better world with smarter steels. Steels made using innovative processes which use less energy, emit significantly less carbon and reduce costs. Steels that are cleaner, stronger and reusable. Steels for electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure that will support societies as they transform through this century. With steel at our core, our inventive people and an entrepreneurial culture at heart, we will support the world in making that change. This is what we believe it takes to be the steel company of the future.
ArcelorMittal is listed on the stock exchanges of New York (MT), Amsterdam (MT), Paris (MT), Luxembourg (MT) and on the Spanish stock exchanges of Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia (MTS).
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Investor Relations
|General
|+44 20 7543 1128
|Retail
|+44 20 3214 2893
|SRI
|+44 20 3214 2801
|Bonds/Credit
|+33 171 921 026
investor.relations@arcelormittal.com
|Contact information ArcelorMittal Corporate Communications
|
Paul Weigh
Tel:
E-mail:
|
+44 20 3214 2419
press@arcelormittal.com
