Tattooed Chef to Present at 34th Annual Roth Conference

PARAMOUNT, Calif., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF ("Tattooed Chef" or the "Company"), a leader in plant based foods, today announced its participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is taking place March 13-15, 2022. Members of the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm Pacific Time.
The live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Company's website at www.tattooedchef.com or via https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/ttcf/1831364.
About Tattooed Chef
Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef's signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower pizza crusts, handheld burritos, and quesadillas, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food and club stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef's e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com.
INVESTORS
Stephanie Dieckmann, CFO
Tattooed Chef
(562) 602-0822
Devin Sullivan, SVP
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9608
dsullivan@equityny.com
Karin Daly, VP
The Equity Group Inc.
(212) 836-9623
kdaly@equityny.com
