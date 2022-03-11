Country Superstar Wynonna Judd Joins Lineup for Eclectic and Eco-friendly Pure Imagination Festival

PRESCOTT, Ariz., March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pure Imagination Festival has added multi-award-winning country music superstar Wynonna Judd to its eclectic and multi-faceted lineup. The one-of-a-kind concert experience will take place in a breathtaking setting: Watson Lake in Prescott, Arizona on May 21, 2022.

The Judds, a multi-award-winning duo consisting of Wynonna and her mother, Naomi, were one of the most successful acts in country music history. Wynonna went on to launch a solo career, becoming one of the most widely-recognized and awarded country artists of all time.

"After being on the road for 38 years, Arizona still remains one of my favorite places to play," said Wynonna. "The Big Noise and I are so excited to join the Pure Imagination Fest lineup!"



Candace Devine, President of Further West and one of the festival's producers, saw the Judds when she was a child and recalls how the experience of seeing two strong women headline a massive show inspired her on her own musical journey.

"To be an adult, an artist, a festival promoter/creator, and a woman in music, it is so personally exciting for me to have Wynonna Judd join the Pure Imagination festival in our beautiful music city of Prescott," Devine said. "She has been a strong force and trailblazer in music with an incredible career. I am beyond thrilled she is joining our fantastic line up."

In addition to Wynonna Judd & The Big Noise, Pure Imagination festival's growing lineup includes folk-rock band Dawes, hip-hop legend Talib Kweli, three-time Grammy-winning blues artist Fantastic Negrito, world-folk band Rising Appalachia, indie-rockers Atlas Genius, acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter Katie Pruitt, Americana-Soul music collective Ponderosa Grove, indie rock band Sarah and the Sundays, Tucson's favorite glam-rock band Chateau Chateau, and celebrated Tempe-based reggae music-hall-of-famer Walt Richardson, and more.

Pure Imagination's mission is to bring diversity of sound and culture to Prescott, a scenic and historic town that is the musical crossroads of the West. A green-conscious, all-day event, the Pure Imagination Festival will feature music, food, drink, on-site hiking, kayaking, and (limited) ticketed camping.

In addition to creating a memorable experience for visitors, Pure Imagination seeks to make a positive impact by donating a portion of its proceeds to three non-profits: Sweet Relief, an organization that has been helping musicians with vital living and medical expenses since 1994, Arizona Serve, a program of Prescott College that places AmeriCorps members with local organizations to increase their capacity to address poverty, and the Center for Biological Diversity, known for its work protecting endangered species.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.pureimaginationfestival.com.

