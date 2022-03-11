WeTransfer Makes Waves at SXSW with Advertising and Brand Experience Track Sponsorship

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeTransfer , a leading provider of creative productivity tools, is coming to this year's SXSW Conference and Festivals as the Advertising and Brand Experience sponsor. After two long years of virtual-only events, the WeTransfer team is ready to share fresh ideas, award-winning films, and, most importantly, great food and drinks in real life, in Austin. As an international champion of creativity, it's only natural that WeTransfer has a major presence at SXSW, one of the world's best environments for the creative community to encounter cutting-edge ideas, discover new interests, and network. The company is proud to sponsor the Advertising and Brand Experience Track for the first time to empower brands to connect with their audiences in ways that are authentic and inspiring.



There are a few ways to get your WeTransfer fill during the event:

WeTransfer Lounge

WeTransfer understands how important caffeine is to creativity. SXSW-goers will find both at the WeTransfer Lounge. Stationed across from the Advertising and Brand Experience stage at the JW Marriott, WeTransfer will be serving delicious coffee by Jonny Bean and showing award-winning films and art commissioned by our editorial arm, WePresent .

While folks (and their phones) recharge, they can catch the Oscar-nominated short film The Long Goodbye by Riz Ahmed, I Love You I Hate You by Little Simz, and Blackalachia by Moses Sumney, along with featured work by Marina Abramovic, Isamaya Ffrench, and Willie Nelson.

The Lounge will be open from the 11th through the 16th of March. Each day will end with happy hour, from 4:30-5:30pm. Check out the SXSW schedule for more details.

WeTransfer Panels

Creatives behind WeTransfer's brand are slated to join some can't-miss panels in the Advertising and Brand Experience and Music track.

Catch Julia Shapiro, WeTransfer VP Marketing, and Tiffany Yu, WeTransfer Head of Music, on Cut the Branding Bull – Weird, Wonderful, Wild Wins . This conversation will inspire brands to quit playing it safe creatively, lean into their inner weird and create consumer relationships built on empathy, values and humor that's actually funny. Come hang with WeTransfer and Meow Wolf to learn how to maximize your brand personality and find unconventional ways to bring in new audiences.

If you need more Tiffany Yu in your life, find her again on Beyond Music: Building a Multi-Hyphenate Career . There, she'll join AWAL and Zolita in a conversation all about musicians that want to do more than music. Anyone with multi-hyphenate aspirations–looking at you future singer-songwriter-activist-entrepreneurs–or anyone who just doesn't want to be pigeonholed should check this session out. Walk away with an understanding of how to build a career that intersects with all kinds of creative passions and how to connect the dots between different audiences to develop one cohesive artist brand.

"We're so excited to be involved in this year's SXSW conference," said Julia Shapiro, WeTransfer VP Marketing. "WeTransfer sees creativity as a driving force for humankind and events like SXSW bring all kinds of creatives together to push boundaries and move the global community in a better, more inclusive direction."

Keep an eye on WeTransfer social channels for on-the-ground coverage of the event and key takeaways from the experience!

About WeTransfer

WeTransfer streamlines the workflow process for millions of creative professionals. Its ecosystem of creative productivity tools makes it easy to collaborate, share and deliver work. WeTransfer has more than 87 million monthly active users in 190 countries.

As a certified B Corporation™, WeTransfer has long been a champion of using business as a force for good. Since its founding in 2009, WeTransfer has donated up to 30% of its advertising space to support artists and social causes.

Media Contact:

LaunchSquad for WeTransfer

WeTransfer@launchsquad.com



