W&T Offshore to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 11, 2022 5:30am   Comments
HOUSTON, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) ("W&T" or the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference to be held in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.  Tracy W. Krohn, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference. A pre-recorded virtual presentation done by Mr. Krohn in conjunction with the event will be posted on W&T's web site, www.wtoffshore.com, in the "Investors" section of the site, on the "News and Events" page on Monday, March 14, 2022. An updated investor presentation will also be posted on the Company's web site at www.wtoffshore.com in the "Investors" section on the "Presentations" page prior to the event.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration, and development. As of December 31, 2021, the Company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:     Al Petrie
Investor Relations Coordinator
apetrie@wtoffshore.com
713-297-8024		            Brent Collins
Director of Investor Relations
bcollins1@wtoffshore.com
713-624-7364
         


