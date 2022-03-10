 Skip to main content

Exco Technologies Limited to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 23-24

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2022 5:01pm   Comments
TORONTO, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF), a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries announced Darren Kirk, President and CEO, and Matthew Posno, CFO will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Spring Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 23-24, 2022.

The presentation will begin at 3:15pmET on March 23, 2022 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Setdu6a1QPu4VfzzcURCow

Exco will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 23 and 24, 2022. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Exco

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Our various businesses directly support the electric vehicle revolution and contribute positively to global sustainability goals. Through our 16 strategic locations in 7 countries, we employ about 4,900 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm's approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF)
Contact: Darren Kirk, President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233
Website: https://www.excocorp.com


