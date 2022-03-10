 Skip to main content

Sun Country Airlines to Participate at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Industrials Conference

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2022 5:00pm   Comments
MINNEAPOLIS, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) today announced that Dave Davis, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the J.P Morgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, March 15 at 3:50 PM EST.

A link to the live webcast can be found on the Sun Country investor relations website at https://ir.suncountry.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About Sun Country 
Sun Country Airlines is a new breed of hybrid low-cost air carrier that dynamically deploys shared resources across our synergistic scheduled service, charter and cargo businesses. Based in Minnesota, we focus on serving leisure and visiting friends and relatives ("VFR") passengers and charter customers and providing CMI service to Amazon, with flights throughout the United States and to destinations in Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean.

For photos, b-roll and additional company information, visit www.suncountryview.com/newsroom/multimedia/.

Investor Relations
Chris Allen
651-681-4810
IR@suncountry.com


