San Francisco, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dress for Success San Francisco (DFSSF) announced its first-annual "Bay Area Women in Power" celebration and fundraising campaign. The local affiliate of Dress for Success Worldwide, a global non-profit organization, DFSSF empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

Expanding the impact of Women's History Month and International Women's Day, DFSSF is joining the annual and global Dress for Success Your Hour, Her Power™ campaign, with a month-long program specifically focused on supporting Bay Area women displaced by the pandemic. The 2022 Bay Area Women in Power, together with their diverse organizations, have pledged financial support to fund services and programs that support local women in need. With a fundraising goal of $75,000 by March 31, DFSSF has partnered with seven trailblazing leaders with a deep commitment to helping other women succeed.

Designed to inspire hope and resilience among local women at a time when they need it most, these Bay Area Women in Power have pledged to donate the equivalent of just one hour of their pay to support DFSSF programs, services, and tools. DFSSF is asking for support from everyone who can join these inspiring leaders and donate the equivalent of one hour of their pay. No matter the amount of your hour, every donation goes an incredibly long way. Each of these generous contributions makes a significant impact in helping Bay Area women achieve economic advancement, driving business and economic gains, and creating social and cultural change.

The 2022 "Bay Area Women in Power'' include Emmy Award-winning TV news anchor, reporter and diversity advocate Dion Lim (Anchor/Reporter at ABC7); passionate political consultant, philanthropist and mentor Stefanie G. Roumeliotes (Founder & Chief Executive Officer at SGR Consulting); retail brand executive and champion of women's initiatives Angela S. Caltagirone (Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vionic Shoes); innovative communications executive and advocate for senior women leaders Jennifer Temple (Chief Communications Officer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise); global recruiting leader promoting women's success and happiness Nathalie Scardino (EVP, Global Head of Recruiting at Salesforce); global consulting leader and activist to advance women Sophie Ross (Global CEO at FTI Consulting); and global HR leader with a passion for developing women leaders Tina Jones (Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at Cadence Design Systems).

"As we work everyday towards a dream of equality in the workplace, women around the world continue to be disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," says DFSSF Executive Director Erin Badillo. "Women have been laid off or forced to quit jobs at an alarming rate, intensifying the inequalities we already face," she continues. "We are so fortunate to have the support of these local leaders, uplifting women in every way we can."

"Dress for Success San Francisco is about so much more than a new outfit. It's about hope, confidence and success," says Badillo. "We're incredibly proud to celebrate these inspiring leaders and the significant impact they are making to change countless lives. Now more than ever women need our support, and we need yours."

For more information about the Dress for Success San Francisco 2022 Women in Power, to get involved or make a donation, visit sfdress.org/yhhp.

About Dress for Success San Francisco Founded in 2005, Dress for Success San Francisco (DFSSF) is the local affiliate to Dress for Success Worldwide, a global non-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. As women have borne the brunt of COVID-19-related disruption and displacement, DFSSF is on the frontlines of getting women back to work and financially stable in the wake of the first global female recession. Dress for Success San Francisco's programs and services are designed to help women overcome gender-based challenges for every phase of their personal or professional journeys. Through corporate, private and individual donations, this includes programming for job-seekers, professional women, and leaders.

