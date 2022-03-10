Increasing Green Building Construction Propels Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company's research report on the autoclaved aerated concrete market, the increasing construction of green buildings is expected to propel the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Green buildings are more energy-efficient and sustainable, so they have a lower carbon footprint and a minimal impact on the environment. For instance, according to EnergyStar, a US-based government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, in 2020, nearly 6,500 commercial buildings earned the ENERGY STAR, saving $1.6 billion, and more than 5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were avoided. Therefore, the increasing green building construction is driving the growth of the autoclaved aerated concrete market.



Request for a sample of the global autoclaved aerated concrete market report

The global autoclaved aerated concrete market size is expected to grow from $13.03 billion in 2021 to $14.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.77%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global autoclaved aerated concrete market share is expected to reach $20.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.11%.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the autoclaved aerated concrete market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances the understanding of technology. For instance, in 2019, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology developed aerated concrete with fly ash, which is a waste from thermal power plants. The aerated concrete developed has a more uniform dispersion of air voids and high surface areas than those available on the market, which further helps them be lighter in weight. The properties of the samples have been tested and validated as per Indian Standards IS:2185 (part-3 and part-4) and have been granted two patents.

Major players in the autoclaved aerated concrete market are ACICO Group, AERCON AAC, AKG Gazbeton, Biltech Building Elements Limited, Brickwell, Buildmate Projects Pvt. Ltd., Eastland Building Materials Co., Ltd., H+H International A/S, JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd., Masa GmbH, Parin Beton Amood Company, UAL Industries Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., and Xella Group.

TBRC's global autoclaved aerated concrete market forecast report is segmented by type into block, lintel, panel, others; by application into construction material, roof insulation, roof sub bases, bridge sub-structures, concrete pipes, void Filling, others; by end-user into residential, non-residential.

As per the autoclaved aerated concrete market industry research in 2021, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market and is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the autoclaved aerated concrete market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide autoclaved aerated concrete market overviews, autoclaved aerated concrete market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, autoclaved aerated concrete market segments and geographies, autoclaved aerated concrete market trends, autoclaved aerated concrete market drivers, autoclaved aerated concrete market restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors' approaches.

Not the market you are looking for? Check out some similar market intelligence reports:

Cement And Concrete Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Concrete Pipe, Brick, And Block, Other Concrete Products), By Product (Rapid Hardening Cement, Low Heat Cement, White Cement, Hydrophobic Cement, Others (Colored Cement, Portland Pozzolana Cement)), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

Insulated Concrete Form Global Market Report 2022 – By Material (Polystyrene Foam, Polyurethane Foam, Cement-Bonded Wood Fiber, Cement-Bonded Polystyrene Beads, Cellular Concrete), By Type (Waffle Grid System, Flat Wall System, Post & Beam System), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructural, Residential) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Green Building Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Structural, Exterior, Interior, Other Types), By Application (Framing, Insulation, Roofing, Exterior Siding, Interior Finishing, Other Applications), By End Use (Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company's flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.









The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/