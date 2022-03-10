Artichokes Market to Worth $3.19 Billion by 2021-2028 | Artichokes Industry CAGR of 2.34%

Pune, India, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global artichokes market size was USD 2.67 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 2.71 billion in 2021 to USD 3.19 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 2.34% during the 2021-2028 period. This vital information is presented by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Artichokes Market, 2021-2028." Factors, such as the inclusion of chromium, fiber, folate, and potassium, and health-enhancing properties, such as digestibility, fat absorption, and ability, to bind water and minerals will boost the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, rising popularity and increasing application base in the culinary world will fuel the market growth.

List of Key Players Present in the Artichokes Market

Ocean Mist Farms (California, U.S.)

Caprichos del Paladar S.L.U. (Murcia, Spain)

Anklam Extrakt GmbH (Anklam, Germany)

Agro T18 Italia Srl (Piedmont, Italy)

Gaia Herbs Inc. (Carolina, U.S.)

Master Fruit Srl (Sicily, Italy)

The Sa Marigosa Op (Sardinia, Italy)

Herrawi Group (Alexandria, Egypt)

Ole! (Alicante, Spain)

King Herbs Ltd. (Hunan, China)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/artichokes-market-106433

COVID-19 Impact

Declined Production Levels to Hamper Market During COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact had a drastic change due to decreased demand from the consumer base. The sudden closure of international and national borders led to fewer exports and caused disruptions in the existing supply chain. Since the crop is highly labor induced, lower yield was extracted due to a fragmented workforce. However, rising applications across the pharmaceutical and personal care sector will show signs of revival for the market as the pandemic looms on.

Segments

Form, End-Use, and Region are Studied

On the basis of form

Fresh

frozen

canned

By end-use

food & beverages

pharmaceuticals

personal care & cosmetic

On basis of geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/artichokes-market-106433

Report Coverage

The market report provides qualitative and quantitative data by offering a detailed analysis of various segments such as forms, end-use, market size, and growth rate. The report further encompasses the market's dynamics and a competitive landscape in order to provide our readers with an informative read. Factors such as research methodology, recent industry developments, mergers & acquisitions, and the regulatory scenario in critical countries are noted.

Drivers & Restraints

Raising Awareness of Functional Properties to Bolster Market Growth

Health benefits, such as better digestion, heart health, and liver health, and rising incidence of health disorders among consumers will boost the artichokes market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the product has prebiotic and antioxidant properties when consumed. They are also considered to have bioactive ingredients and often used for biofuel production, which trigger incremental market growth.

However, seasonal dependency for production will limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Europe to Hold Highest Market Share due to Rising Organic Consumption

Europe will witness the highest artichokes market share during the forecast period due to rising consumption of the product in the region and rising demand from emerging economies such as Italy, France, Spain, and the U.K. Rising investment toward research & development and diversifying usages will further fuel the market growth.

South America will occupy a substantial market share in terms of global contribution due to rising production in Peru and Argentina and the rising application of artichokes in several food products. Expanding production capabilities by the Peruvian Exporters' Association (ADEX) will further boost the market value.

Competitive Landscape

Product Launches and Collaborations to Drive Market Growth

The market players are striving for launching novel iterations of their products and continuing market innovation. The dominant players are also focused on expanding the vegetable variety for addressing a wider consumer base. For example, in March 2020, Euromed launched a new addition to its research-backed fruit extracts. This product is inspired by customer demand for plant-based and eco-friendly food supplements containing artichoke extract - Cynamed. Efforts are also being made for improving the taste and appearance for achieving a greater aesthetic impact.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/artichokes-market-106433

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19

Global Artichokes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Key Findings / Summary

Market Size Estimates and Forecast

By Form (Value)

Fresh Artichokes Frozen Artichokes Canned Artichokes By End-use (Value)

Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care & Cosmetics By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development

April 2020: Ocean Mist Farms launched an annual spring promotion for improving its health and nutrition of the renowned gold standard artichokes. With this promotion measurement, the firm looks forward to displaying its expertise and ensuring trading partners know what goes into the gold standard and the extraordinary nutritional value of the fresh product.

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/artichokes-market-106433

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Annatto Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Solvent Extraction & Emulsified Annatto and Aqueous Extraction Annatto), Application (Food Industry, Natural Fabric Industry, Cosmetic Industry, and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Antioxidants Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Food & Feed Additive, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care Products, Fuel & Lubricant Additives, Plastic, Rubber, & Latex Additives, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter



