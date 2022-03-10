OSS to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), a leader in AI Transportable solutions on the edge, will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, March 24, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-204-4368

International dial-in number: 1-786-789-4797

Conference ID: 1238670

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 7, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1238670

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays, and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.



OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge', especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.



