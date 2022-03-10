 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

REMINDER/Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss Its Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2022 8:30am   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorel Industries, Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A))﻿

CONFERENCE CALL:
OPEN TO: Analysts, investors and all interested parties
   
DATE: Friday, March 11, 2022
   
TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern Time
   
CALL: 1-888-440-3307

THE PRESS RELEASE WILL BE PUBLISHED THE DAY PRIOR (MARCH 10) AFTER MARKETS CLOSE, THROUGH GLOBENEWSWIRE.

Please dial in 15 minutes before the conference begins.

If you are unable to call in at this time, you may access a recording of the meeting by calling 1-800-770-2030 and entering the passcode 4231183 on your phone. This recording will be available on Friday, March 11, 2022 as of 2:00 PM until 11:59 PM on Friday, March 18, 2022.

MEDIA WISHING TO QUOTE AN ANALYST SHOULD CONTACT THE ANALYST PERSONALLY FOR PERMISSION.

Note TO FIRST-TIME ANALYSTS: Please contact Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232 prior to the day of the conference call.

Interested parties may also listen to a live webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information.

For further information contact Rick Leckner, Saint Victor Investments Inc. at 514-245-9232.


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com