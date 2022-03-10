Mustang Bio to Participate in Three March 2022 Investor Conferences

WORCHESTER, Mass., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mustang Bio, Inc. ("Mustang") (NASDAQ:MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases, today announced that Manuel Litchman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in three virtual investor conferences in March 2022.



Details of the events are as follows:

Oppenheimer's 32 nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference: The company will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET and will participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference. A webcast of the company's fireside chat will be available on the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang's website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting.

H.C. Wainwright's Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Conference: The company's presentation will be available for on-demand viewing on Mustang's website beginning Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will remain available on the News & Events page of the Investor Relations section of Mustang's website, www.mustangbio.com, for approximately 30 days after the meeting. The company will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Cantor Fitzgerald's Rare Orphan Disease Summit: The company will participate in a panel presentation on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. ET, titled, "Cell Therapy: How the Definition Has Expanded With Time, and the Potential Applications For Rare Diseases."



About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on translating today's medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases. Mustang aims to acquire rights to these technologies by licensing or otherwise acquiring an ownership interest, to fund research and development, and to outlicense or bring the technologies to market. Mustang has partnered with top medical institutions to advance the development of CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapies for severe combined immunodeficiency. Mustang is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Mustang was founded by Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO). For more information, visit www.mustangbio.com.

Forward‐Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock value. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated include: risks relating to our growth strategy; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; risks relating to the timing of starting and completing clinical trials; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

