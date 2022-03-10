Plant Veda Recruits Greg Smith as VP of Global Sales, a Consumer Goods Professional

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the "Company" or "Plant Veda"), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to welcome Greg Smith as its Vice President of Global Sales.



On November 9, 2021, the Company announced the hiring of Plant Manager Mehdi Gohardehi to ramp up production. https://www.plantveda.com/blogs/news/plant-veda-prepares-to-ramp-up-production-by-hiring-veteran-plant-manager-mehdi-gohardehi.

In preparing for increased production, the Company has hired Greg Smith to assist with increasing distribution by leveraging his existing strong relationships with major retailers such as Costco and Save-On-Foods, to mention a few. Greg brings over 35 years of consumer packaged goods experience, having worked for such companies as Ocean Brands, Silver Hills Organic Breads, Canada Bread, and Clover Leaf Seafood.

He has been responsible for Strategic Development, Consumer Marketing, New Product Development, International Procurement, Corporate Development, and has successfully led sales expansion programs in North American and international markets.

Greg is an accomplished speaker through his work with Toastmasters International and has lent his expertise in the classroom with training organizations such as Dale Carnegie and Junior Achievement. He holds a BBA in Marketing from Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.



"I have spent my professional career in the packaged food industry and have seen many changes in consumers requirements and desires," Greg stated. "Today's consumers, through health education, are more aware and concerned about what their bodies absorb. They read ingredient labels more than ever. Plant Veda's products are designed to provide the purest of whole foods for health conscious individuals. I am impressed with the high quality standards that Plant Veda adheres to and am pleased to be part of the team. I feel we have the right products at the right time."

"As our Vice President of Sales, Greg will lead Plant Veda's sales and customer growth strategies, while driving strong top and bottom line impacts across the organization," stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. "As an experienced and successful sales executive with a deep understanding of the consumer packaged goods industry, Greg brings proven revenue generation capability to Plant Veda. I am very pleased to be able to add another strong team member and welcome Greg. We are constantly striving to enhance our team and product offerings—this represents another step in that goal."

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity's shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals: to improve the environment and humanity's overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing to shake up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

Learn more at www.PlantVeda.com .

To subscribe to updates about Plant Veda, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/investors .

To find Plant Veda products at a location near you, visit www.PlantVeda.com/pages/store-locations .

