LAVA Therapeutics To Present at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2022

Globe Newswire  
March 10, 2022 6:30am   Comments
UTRECHT, The Netherlands and PHILADELPHIA, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LAVA Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) to transform the treatment of cancer, today announced that Stephen Hurly, president and chief executive officer, will present the latest company overview at the Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference 2022. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the presentation will take place on Thursday, Mar. 17, 2022 from 8:40 – 9:10 a.m. ET.

The recording will be available following the conference under the "Events" tab on the investor relations section of the LAVA Therapeutics website at: https://ir.lavatherapeutics.com/news-events/events.

About LAVA Therapeutics 
LAVA Therapeutics N.V. is an immuno-oncology company utilizing its proprietary Gammabody™ platform to develop a portfolio of bispecific gamma delta T cell engagers (bsTCEs) for the potential treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company's innovative approach utilizes bispecific antibodies engineered to selectively kill cancer cells via the triggering of Vγ9Vδ2 (Vgamma9 Vdelta2) T cell antitumor effector functions upon their cross-linking to tumor-associated antigens. A Phase 1/2a clinical study evaluating LAVA-051 in patients with certain hematological malignancies is currently enrolling (NCT04887259). The company currently anticipates additional data from the Phase 1 dose escalation phase of the LAVA-051 study in the second quarter of 2022 and data from the Phase 2a expansion cohorts in the second half of 2022. A Phase 1/2a clinical study to evaluate LAVA-1207 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is enrolling with data from the Phase 1 dose escalation phase of the trial expected in the second half of 2022 and data from the Phase 2a expansion cohort expected in the first half of 2023. For more information, please visit www.lavatherapeutics.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

CONTACT
Edward Smith
Chief Financial Officer
ir@lavatherapeutics.com 

Catherine Day
+1-917-763-2709
catherine@newdaybioconsulting.com


