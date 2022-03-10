Proactive news headlines including Antilles Gold, Suvo Strategic Minerals, Sovereign Metals and Azure Minerals

Sydney, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Antilles Gold Ltd ((ASX:AAU, OTCQB:ANTMF) has recommended that a cluster of outcropping, large porphyry copper-gold deposits near Ciego de Avila in central Cuba be included in its Los Llanos Exploration Agreement with the Cuban Government's mining company, GeoMinera SA. Click here

Suvo Strategic Minerals Ltd (ASX:SUV) has inked an agreement with Curtin University to investigate the application of highly reactive metakaolin (HRM) as a sustainable solution to aid in the decarbonisation of cement and create green concrete. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) is now a member of the UK's Critical Minerals Association, an organisation that works to increase the self-sufficiency of supply chains to bolster the UK's industrial strategy. Click here

Azure Minerals Ltd (ASX:AZS) has completed its maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Barton Gold Project situated within the Kookynie Gold District of Western Australia. Click here

Krakatoa Resources Ltd (ASX:KTA) has mobilised personnel to start a detailed moving loop electromagnetic survey (MLEM) over multiple discrete late time VTEM targets at its Mt Clere project at the north-western margins of the Yilgarn Craton, WA. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has received encouraging results from the initial metallurgical tests conducted on a sample of high-grade drill chips at the Mulga Bill prospect within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here

Incannex Healthcare Ltd ((ASX:IHL, NASDAQ:IXHL) has wrapped up preliminary analysis of data from its Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial investigating novel cannabinoid combination drug candidate IHL-42X for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). Click here

GTI Resources Ltd (ASX:GTR) remains on track to complete an extensive drill program at its Thor ISR uranium asset in Wyoming's Great Divide Basin by mid-March. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) is nearing completion of the various independent technical, field and desktop reports required to accompany the Beharra environmental approvals submissions in coming months. Click here

Race Oncology Ltd (ASX:RAC) has welcomed the final results from a clear cell renal cell carcinoma (a dangerous form of kidney cancer) preclinical program led by eminent cancer researcher, Associate Professor Nikki Verrills of The University of Newcastle and Hunter Medical Research Institute. Click here

St George Mining Ltd (ASX:SGQ) has appointed highly experienced mining executive Julian Hanna as general manager, growth and development. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) is preparing to bring its second high-impact well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) — an exploration portfolio in Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin — into production. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc ((ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL)has released the results of its preliminary economic assessment (PEA) for a proposed merchant lithium hydroxide plant to increase Piedmont's planned US manufacturing capacity to 60,000 tonnes per year. Click here

Meeka Gold Ltd (ASX:MEK) has identified broad zones of rare earth mineralisation in an analysis of aircore drill samples collected during the 2021 drilling at the Circle Valley Project in Western Australia. Click here

Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has commenced an initial reverse circulation (RC) drill program at its Pegasus discovery as part of its 2022 field season at its 100%-owned Cardinia Gold Project near Leonora in Western Australia. Click here

Okapi Resources Ltd (ASX:OKR)'s initial surface exploration program at its Rattler Project in the La Sal mining district in Utah has uncovered "exceptional" uranium mineralisation. Click here

Miramar Resources Ltd (ASX:M2R) has identified the potential for nickel sulphide mineralisation within the 80%-owned Gidji joint venture (JV) Project in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia, where the company has been exploring for gold and other minerals since October 2020. Click here

