Antisense Therapeutics to present poster at world's largest NMD conference

New York, NY, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antisense Therapeutics Limited ([ASX: ANP, OTC:ATHJY, FSE: AWY]) will deliver a virtual presentation on its antisense drug at the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Clinical & Scientific Conference later this week.



Dr. George Tachas, the Company's Director of Drug Discovery and Patents, will present an e-poster on new data from its Phase II study of ATL1102 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

DMD is a rare genetic disorder that primarily affects boys. It is marked by progressive muscular weakness and degeneration, with most patients needing a wheelchair by their early teenage years. Patients with DMD will also experience respiratory, cardiac, and cognitive dysfunction as the diseases progresses. The average life expectancy without medical intervention is 19 years and with current treatment is typically limited to only the second or third decade of life.

The poster is called "ATL1102 treatment in non-ambulant boys with DMD modulates plasma proteins with roles in TGF-beta mediated fibrosis, and cartilage and bone physiology" and is by G. Tachas; C. Mueller; R.K DeLisle; I.R Woodcock; M.M Ryan; A. Padhye; N. Desem. Dr. Tachas will present the poster – whose abstract is now online – between 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM (CDT) from March 13 to 15.

The goal of the MDA conference is to support the development of better care and treatments for neuromuscular diseases (NMD). The largest of its kind, it highlights unprecedented research advancements and clinical achievements in the field. It's also a unique opportunity for world leaders and ground-breaking innovators to interact while exploring all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, clinical research, and care across neuromuscular diseases. This year's conference is being held in Nashville, Tennessee from March 13 to 16, 2022.

Antisense Therapeutics Limited ([ASX:ANP, OTC:ATHJY, FSE:AWY]) is an Australian publicly listed biotechnology company, developing and commercializing antisense pharmaceuticals for large unmet markets in rare diseases. The products are in-licensed from Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., an established leader in antisense drug development. The Company is developing ATL1102, an antisense inhibitor of the CD49d receptor, for Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients and recently reported highly promising Phase II trial results. ATL1102 has also successfully completed a Phase II efficacy and safety trial, significantly reducing the number of brain lesions in patients with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

ATL1102 is an antisense inhibitor of CD49d, a subunit of VLA-4 (Very Late Antigen-4). Antisense inhibition of VLA-4 expression has demonstrated activity in a number of animal models of inflammatory disease. ATL1102 has also shown to be very effective in reducing inflammatory brain lesions in patients with MS (Limmroth, V. et al Neurology, 2014; 83(20): 1780-1788) and recently delivered highly promising clinical results in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) a rare and fatal muscle wasting disease where inflammation in the muscle leads to fibrosis and death of muscle tissue.