BCM One Acquires the Assets of Flowroute From Intrado Corporation

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Flowroute from Intrado Corporation. Flowroute, one of the original software-centric carriers, created the Flowroute HyperNetwork™ that fulfills reliable, carrier-grade demands with programmability, automation and scale of cloud computing. This marks BCM One's third acquisition in the SIP Trunking space, adding to BCM One's portfolio of automated solutions for channel partners, dealers and end users, and is part of the company's continued investment in NextGen Communications. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Flowroute provides a cloud-based communications platform that enables communication service providers, value-added resellers, and enterprises to quickly and easily provision and turn up voice and messaging services for cloud-based operators and migrate premise-based communication systems to VoIP. Flowroute's advanced APIs, tools, and portal with best-of-breed automation and SMS capabilities build on the foundation for communications platform as a service (CPaaS).

"We're thrilled to have Flowroute join the growing BCM One family," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "The rich APIs and web portal round out our offerings for businesses. Our clients will rely on this for advanced functionality without undue complexity. It further cements BCM One's position as a leading provider of advanced SIP solutions."

This marks BCM One's eighth acquisition as part of its continued investment as a next-generation communications and managed service company and platform. Additionally, with Flowroute based in Seattle, this move will strengthen BCM One's West Coast presence.

Q Advisors, a global TMT investment banking boutique, acted as a financial advisor to Flowroute in connection with the transaction.

For more information about BCM One and its array of trusted technology solutions, visit bcmone.com.

###

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is the leading NextGen Communications and Managed Services provider. Serving over 18,000 customers worldwide and 5,000+ channel partners, BCM One offers a variety of solutions supporting businesses' critical network infrastructure including: UCaaS/Hosted Voice, SIP Trunking, Managed SD-WAN, Microsoft Teams, Technology Expense Optimization and Global Managed Connectivity solutions. BCM One prides itself on its long-standing client relationships backed by their mission statement, "To Provide a World-Class Experience with Every Human Interaction." To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: 212.906.7255 | pckauth@bcmone.com

Related Images











Image 1: BCM One





BCM One -- NextGen Communications and Managed Services









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment