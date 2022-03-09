Associa H.R.W. Hosts "Blind Date With A Book" At Local Assisted Living Facility

Raleigh, NC, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management recently partnered with Spring Arbor Assisted Living to host a "Blind Date with a Book" event for its facility residents. Associa H.R.W. team members donated 25 gift-wrapped books, each with special notes about the contents, for a "blind date" style reading event. They also donated chocolate and other treats for the event.
Spring Arbor Assisted Living is a senior living community in Apex, NC, that provides an engaging and active lifestyle for its residents. The facility offers signature programs, personal services, and an extensive host of life enrichment activities. The facility also features a specially designed memory care cottage for those with Alzheimer's Disease or related dementia.
"As a leader in community management, Associa H.R.W. is just as committed to serving our greater local community as we are to providing management services for our clients," stated Keith Marine, CMCA®, AMS®, Associa H.R.W. president. "We are proud that our team is passionate about investing time in supporting all our community's members no matter where they live, including the residents of Spring Arbor. This event was a way for our team to expand our community outreach and meet some amazing neighbors."
About Associa
With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.
