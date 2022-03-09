According to Arizton, Structural Adhesives Market Size to Reach $21.26 Billion During 2022-2027. Green Adhesives Gaining Momentum

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [292 Pages Report] According to Arizton's recent research report the structural adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2022-2027. The shift from mechanical fasteners to structural adhesives is a booming trend in the global market. The prime factor driving the growth of structural adhesives is the growing demand from the automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and wind energy industries. Massive semiconductor and automotive production hubs in India, China, and Japan are contributing to the growth of the structural adhesives market in APAC.
The Structural Adhesives Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2022–2027 are profiled in the report.
Structural Adhesives Market Report Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (2027)
|$21.26 Billion (2027)
|CAGR (2022-2027)
|7% (2022-2027)
|Base Year
|2021
|Forecast Period
|2022-2027
|Largest Market
|North America
|Fastest Market
|Europe
|Market Segments
|Resin, Technology, Substrates, End-User, and Geography
|Geographical Analysis
|Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa
|Countries Covered
|Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- Structural adhesive manufacturers have immense opportunity across the globe due to the increasing demand from the automotive, transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and wind power industries as these adhesives have strong resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals.
- In 2021, the water-based structural adhesive segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 45%, the highest among the technology segments.
- By substrate, the composite material made the highest contribution to the structural adhesives market in terms of both revenue and demand.
- Among the resin type, toughened acrylic captures the largest market share. The primary driver for market growth is its superior properties such as excellent adhesion to various material, cost-effectiveness and impact resistance of acrylic adhesives which are driving their usage in manufacturing and fabricating in energy machinery, commercial vehicles, and industrial machinery.
- Toughened acrylic structural adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2027.
- By end-user, the building & construction industry made the highest contribution to the structural adhesives market in terms of both revenue and demand.
- Rising urbanization, increasing middle-class income, growing population, and rising industrialization are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the building and construction market across the globe.
- APAC is the leading market for structural adhesives and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2021 and 2027.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by resin, technology, substrates, and end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 21 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report
Structural Adhesives Market – Trends & Opportunities
Green adhesives or those with low VOCs are in high demand due to the growing trend of employing ecologically friendly or green materials in many applications. Moreover, research is also being conducted to improve the performance of phenol-formaldehyde resins by adding lignin nanoparticles to the adhesive wood formulations. Thus, to survive in the competitive market, manufacturers of adhesives are switching to safer, low-emitting formulas.
Emerging economies, especially India, China, and Brazil, represent lucrative opportunities for adhesive vendors owing to urbanization over the past five years. Moreover, government policies are attracting foreign players to set up their manufacturing base, and most importantly, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, resulting in increased demand for goods, along with the quality aspect in the structural adhesives market.
Structural Adhesives Market – Segmentation
- Water-based adhesives have started to replace solvent-based adhesives in the market. Water-based structural adhesives are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
- The increasing need for maintaining high-performance standards across industries has contributed significantly to the growth of the structural adhesives market. Globally, the structural adhesives market was dominated by the building & construction industry, which accounted for a share of over 30% in 2021.
- Structural adhesives are gradually becoming the prominent choice among aerospace professionals. Furthermore, the increasing demand for maritime surveillance helicopters in the Middle East & Africa due to the growing threat of terrorism and the increasing aircraft deliveries, especially in emerging economies of India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, are also augmenting the market for structural adhesives in the aerospace industry.
Segmentation by Type
- Acrylic
- Polyurethane
- Polyvinyl Acetate
- Epoxy
- Others
Segmentation by Technology
- Water-Based
- Solvent Based
- Hot-Melt
- Reactive
- Others
Segmentation by Application
- Residential
- Commercial
Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:
- Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development
- Increasing Modular Construction
- Increasing Demand from Residential Sector
- Growing Demand for Low VOC Adhesive
- Growing Demand from APAC Region
- Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings
Structural Adhesives Market – competitor landscape
Large players in the structural adhesives market are aggressively adopting merger & acquisition to take over the growth strategies to expand their operations in many regions. Moreover, the ongoing megatrend toward lightweight materials, energy efficiency, and high productivity in minimum time is offering ample opportunities to the players for product innovation. For instance, in 2021, Avery Dennison acquired ACPO, a leading manufacturer of self-wounds and pressure-sensitive roll label films for the packaging industry, for approximately $87 million to boost its adhesive label business. APAC is the largest market for structural adhesives. The growing demand for structural adhesives in the region is attributed to rising disposable incomes, strong economic growth, and the presence of an ample number of players.
PROMINENT VENDORS
- 3M
- Henkel
- Sika
- H.B. Fuller
- Arkema (Bostik)
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Ashland
- Dow Chemical Company
- Huntsman International
- Dymax
- Beacon adhesives
- PPG industries
- Parker Lord
- Infinity Bond
- Chemence
- Mapei
- DuPont
- Masterbond
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- ITW Performance Polymers
- Uniseal
- Delo
- Soudal Group
- Scott Bader
- Parson Adhesives
- Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh
- Staloc
