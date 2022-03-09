According to Arizton, Structural Adhesives Market Size to Reach $21.26 Billion During 2022-2027. Green Adhesives Gaining Momentum

Chicago, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- [292 Pages Report] According to Arizton's recent research report the structural adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7% during 2022-2027. The shift from mechanical fasteners to structural adhesives is a booming trend in the global market. The prime factor driving the growth of structural adhesives is the growing demand from the automotive, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and wind energy industries. Massive semiconductor and automotive production hubs in India, China, and Japan are contributing to the growth of the structural adhesives market in APAC.



The Structural Adhesives Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2022–2027 are profiled in the report.

Structural Adhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2027) $21.26 Billion (2027) CAGR (2022-2027) 7% (2022-2027) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Largest Market North America Fastest Market Europe Market Segments Resin, Technology, Substrates, End-User, and Geography



Geographical Analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Countries Covered Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Turkey, US, Canada, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Structural adhesive manufacturers have immense opportunity across the globe due to the increasing demand from the automotive, transportation, electrical & electronics, aerospace, and wind power industries as these adhesives have strong resistance against heat, moisture, and chemicals.

In 2021, the water-based structural adhesive segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 45%, the highest among the technology segments.

By substrate, the composite material made the highest contribution to the structural adhesives market in terms of both revenue and demand.

Among the resin type, toughened acrylic captures the largest market share. The primary driver for market growth is its superior properties such as excellent adhesion to various material, cost-effectiveness and impact resistance of acrylic adhesives which are driving their usage in manufacturing and fabricating in energy machinery, commercial vehicles, and industrial machinery.

Toughened acrylic structural adhesives is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% from 2021-2027.

By end-user, the building & construction industry made the highest contribution to the structural adhesives market in terms of both revenue and demand.

Rising urbanization, increasing middle-class income, growing population, and rising industrialization are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the building and construction market across the globe.

APAC is the leading market for structural adhesives and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.92% between 2021 and 2027.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by resin, technology, substrates, and end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 21 Other prominent vendors are profiled in the report

Structural Adhesives Market – Trends & Opportunities

Green adhesives or those with low VOCs are in high demand due to the growing trend of employing ecologically friendly or green materials in many applications. Moreover, research is also being conducted to improve the performance of phenol-formaldehyde resins by adding lignin nanoparticles to the adhesive wood formulations. Thus, to survive in the competitive market, manufacturers of adhesives are switching to safer, low-emitting formulas.

Emerging economies, especially India, China, and Brazil, represent lucrative opportunities for adhesive vendors owing to urbanization over the past five years. Moreover, government policies are attracting foreign players to set up their manufacturing base, and most importantly, the increasing purchasing power of consumers, resulting in increased demand for goods, along with the quality aspect in the structural adhesives market.

Structural Adhesives Market – Segmentation

Water-based adhesives have started to replace solvent-based adhesives in the market. Water-based structural adhesives are expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The increasing need for maintaining high-performance standards across industries has contributed significantly to the growth of the structural adhesives market. Globally, the structural adhesives market was dominated by the building & construction industry, which accounted for a share of over 30% in 2021.

Structural adhesives are gradually becoming the prominent choice among aerospace professionals. Furthermore, the increasing demand for maritime surveillance helicopters in the Middle East & Africa due to the growing threat of terrorism and the increasing aircraft deliveries, especially in emerging economies of India, China, South Africa, and Brazil, are also augmenting the market for structural adhesives in the aerospace industry.



Segmentation by Type

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others



Segmentation by Technology

Water-Based

Solvent Based

Hot-Melt

Reactive

Others



Segmentation by Application

Residential

Commercial

Segmentation by Geography

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

Growing Investment in Infrastructure Development

Increasing Modular Construction

Increasing Demand from Residential Sector

Growing Demand for Low VOC Adhesive

Growing Demand from APAC Region

Increasing Demand for Sustainable Buildings

Structural Adhesives Market – competitor landscape

Large players in the structural adhesives market are aggressively adopting merger & acquisition to take over the growth strategies to expand their operations in many regions. Moreover, the ongoing megatrend toward lightweight materials, energy efficiency, and high productivity in minimum time is offering ample opportunities to the players for product innovation. For instance, in 2021, Avery Dennison acquired ACPO, a leading manufacturer of self-wounds and pressure-sensitive roll label films for the packaging industry, for approximately $87 million to boost its adhesive label business. APAC is the largest market for structural adhesives. The growing demand for structural adhesives in the region is attributed to rising disposable incomes, strong economic growth, and the presence of an ample number of players.

PROMINENT VENDORS

3M

Henkel

Sika

H.B. Fuller

Arkema (Bostik)





OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Ashland

Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International

Dymax

Beacon adhesives

PPG industries

Parker Lord

Infinity Bond

Chemence

Mapei

DuPont

Masterbond

Akzo Nobel N.V.

ITW Performance Polymers

Uniseal

Delo

Soudal Group

Scott Bader

Parson Adhesives

Panacol-Elosol-Gmbh

Staloc



