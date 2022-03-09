VR game 'MAZE' - more than just stunning for 2022

London, UK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual reality (VR) isn't a new concept, but the price of admission was fairly steep when the genre took off, and the entertainment offerings were limited to glorified tech demos.
Fortunately, affordable and powerful VR headsets entered the market, so developers are now creating first-party games and enhanced ports that take full advantage of the unique medium. With the rise of this industry, more excellent VR games continue to come on the market.
MAZE, the company built by a professional VR team, aiming not just at games, equipped with a wealth of experience of serving many teams, will create a metaverse game platform powered by advanced VR technology. Each VR game on the platform will bring users an immersive experience in various scenarios.
MAZE is but the first step.
There are four maps in the MAZE. Stormy Desert/ Underworld Temple/ Lava Volcano/ Freezing Snowfields. Each map has its own unique background, monsters, upgrade modes, and irreplaceable fun.
Details in the map of ‘Stormy Desert'
The game is developed on the BSC blockchain. In order to attract more players to join, MAZE will be presented to all players through an innovative business model. The game also provides blind boxes to improve the fun. Players could get their dream characters/ items through opening blind boxes or sell the items they don't need anymore.
MAZE will be one of the best performing assets ever in the VR GameFi sector, and it will also bring huge business opportunities to the cryptocurrency world. The perfect economic model, high-quality VR game completion, beautiful original designs, and the rich operating experience will ensure the success of MAZE.
Official Maze Links:
Website: http://mazegamefi.com
Twitter: http://twitter.com/MazeMetaverse
Media Contact: maze.metaverse (at) gmail.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.