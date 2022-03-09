VR game 'MAZE' - more than just stunning for 2022

London, UK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual reality (VR) isn't a new concept, but the price of admission was fairly steep when the genre took off, and the entertainment offerings were limited to glorified tech demos.

Fortunately, affordable and powerful VR headsets entered the market, so developers are now creating first-party games and enhanced ports that take full advantage of the unique medium. With the rise of this industry, more excellent VR games continue to come on the market.

MAZE, the company built by a professional VR team, aiming not just at games, equipped with a wealth of experience of serving many teams, will create a metaverse game platform powered by advanced VR technology. Each VR game on the platform will bring users an immersive experience in various scenarios.





MAZE is but the first step.

There are four maps in the MAZE. Stormy Desert/ Underworld Temple/ Lava Volcano/ Freezing Snowfields. Each map has its own unique background, monsters, upgrade modes, and irreplaceable fun.

Details in the map of ‘Stormy Desert'

The game is developed on the BSC blockchain. In order to attract more players to join, MAZE will be presented to all players through an innovative business model. The game also provides blind boxes to improve the fun. Players could get their dream characters/ items through opening blind boxes or sell the items they don't need anymore.

MAZE will be one of the best performing assets ever in the VR GameFi sector, and it will also bring huge business opportunities to the cryptocurrency world. The perfect economic model, high-quality VR game completion, beautiful original designs, and the rich operating experience will ensure the success of MAZE.

