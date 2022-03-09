Nextbite Named to Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2022 List

DENVER, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite, a leading virtual restaurant and technology company, today announced that it was selected for Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list. The list features the top 500 startups in America who have created an outstanding culture for their employees.
Forbes Magazine and Statista (a leading provider of market and consumer data) selected America's Best Startup Employers 2022 based on an innovative methodology evaluating employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, companies must be headquartered in the U.S., and founded between 2012 and 2019. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on more than 8 million data points.
"We are excited to receive this recognition from Forbes, and more importantly, from our employees, because company culture has always been a priority for us," said Alex Canter, CEO of Nextbite. "As we continue to get recognized as a top place to work, it demonstrates that we've achieved a culture that's aligned with what people are looking for in today's work world."
In addition to the Forbes Best Startup Employer recognition, Nextbite recently received Comparably's Best Company Culture and Best CEO Awards, along with being named to Built In's 2022 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles list.
More details on the America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list and its methodology can be found on the Forbes website.
About Nextbite
Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader in virtual restaurants and the pioneer in online order management, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with new delivery-only menus, using underutilized labor and kitchen capacity, to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite is the only all-in-one virtual restaurant solution for existing restaurants and kitchens that pairs the proven Ordermark online ordering/delivery management system with a selection of highly visible, on-trend, delivery brands. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.
