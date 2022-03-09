New York, USA, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) Market To Progress At A CAGR of 5.23% During The Study Period (2018-26)
As per DelveInsight analysis, the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market size is increasing owing to the factors such as rising incidence of cancer, infectious diseases, growing demand for PICC, integration of advanced technologies to the existing products, new product launches by leading players, among others.
DelveInsight's Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters companies in the market.
Key Takeaways from the Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market
- According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market during the forecast period.
- The leading Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters companies including AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cook, Theragenics Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Access Vascular, Vygon, Biowy Corporation, Polymedicure, Footprint Medical Inc., Novamed Medical Systems, INSUNG MEDICAL Co., Ltd., SILMAG, pfm medical ag, Equipos de Biomedicina de México, S.A. de C.V, Healthline Medical Products, and others are currently dominating the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market.
- As per DelveInsight analysis, the global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market size is expected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2026.
- In January 2020, AngioDynamics Inc. acquired the C3 Wave PICC tip location system from Medical Components Inc.
- In February 2020, Access Vascular, Inc received the FDA approval for HydroPICC a Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) intended for short or long-term use.
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters
A Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC), also known as a Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) line, is a long, thin tube that is inserted through a vein in the arm and passed to larger veins near the heart. In rare cases, a PICC line may be inserted into the leg. A PICC line can help to avoid the pain of frequent needle sticks and reduce the risk of irritation to the arm's smaller veins.
A PICC line necessitates meticulous care and monitoring for complications such as infection and blood clots.
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Insights
North America is anticipated to dominate the overall Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters (PICC) market among all countries during the forecast period. This domination is due to the favorable reimbursement scenario, well-established guidelines for PICC use in the region along with the presence of enhanced and advanced healthcare facilities.
Further, In the United States, the rising cases of chronic disorder such as cancer, respiratory disorders, gastrointestinal disorder in the region is likely to increase the demand for PICC.
Moreover, the presence of key Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market players such as Cook, AngioDynamics, and Becton, Dickinson and Company, among others is also projected to augment the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market.
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Dynamics
Rising incidence of cancer across the globe has increased the demand for peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC). This is because PICCs are used to administer chemotherapy drugs directly into the veins and avoid irritation in the veins. In addition, an increase in sedentary lifestyle such as tobacco use, alcohol use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity are risk factors for cancer (and other noncommunicable diseases) and can cause a rise in carcinoma cases.
Moreover, an increase in parental nutrition for the patients suffering from a variety of disorders or conditions that impair food intake, nutrient digestion, or absorption is also anticipated to increase the demand for peripherally inserted central catheters. Additionally, recent PICC product approval is also expected to contribute to the growth of the global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market.
However, an increase in the prevalence of deep vein thrombosis, and a high risk of bloodstream infections are some of the factors that are likely to impede the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market growth.
Scope of the Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Report
- Coverage: Global
- Study Period: 2021-2026
- PICC Market Segmentation By Product Type- Power Injected Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters, Non-Power Injected/Conventional Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters
- PICC Market Segmentation by Design - Single Lumen, Double Lumen, Triple Lumen
- PICC Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others
- PICC Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World
- Key Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Companies - AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Teleflex Incorporated., Argon Medical Devices, Inc., Cook, Theragenics Corporation, ICU Medical, Inc., Medical Components, Inc., Access Vascular, Vygon, Biowy Corporation, Polymedicure, Footprint Medical Inc., Novamed Medical Systems, INSUNG MEDICAL Co., Ltd., SILMAG, pfm medical ag, Equipos de Biomedicina de México, S.A. de C.V, Healthline Medical Products, and others.
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View
DelveInsight Analysis: The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period (2021-26)
Table of Contents
|1
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Report Introduction
|2
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Executive summary
|3
|Regulatory and Patent Analysis
|4
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Key Factors Analysis
|5
|Porter's Five Forces Analysis
|6
|COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market
|7
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Layout
|8
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies
|9
|Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market Company and Product Profiles
|10
|Project Approach
